This time the virus built in the laboratory is really there, and to create it in the United States was a group of researchers from the University of Boston led by Mohsan Saeed, a young researcher of Pakistani origin. It is a “chimera” virus, consisting of the original Wuhan virus which scientists have replaced the original “spikes” (now known to all as “spikes”) with those of the Omicron variant.

No mystery, no intrigue. The university defended the research, arguing that it would regularly receive the necessary authorizations from the appropriate local commissions. With the utmost transparency, the work was immediately published online on a platform accessible to all, even before accessing a scientific journal.

As the managers reiterated, the aim of the study was not to create a new virus that is more dangerous than the current one, but to understand if the ability of the virus to circumvent the immune response and to cause a more or less serious disease really lies in the “spike”. The “spikes” with which the virus binds to cells are in fact the target on which the attention of many scientists has so far focused, the production of the main vaccines and monoclonal antibodies with antiviral action. What if that’s not all?

From the black plague to Covid, it is pandemics that make us stronger by Noemi Penna

20 October 2022



The purpose of the study

To understand this, the researchers then “mounted” Omicron’s spikes to the original Wuhan virus, thus thinking of obtaining a less aggressive variant of the first. The new virus, however, was only slightly less lethal than the original one and instead much more than the one currently circulating with the same identical “spikes”. This suggests that the ability of the virus to infect and spread mainly depends on the spike, while the characteristics that make the different variants more or less aggressive should be sought elsewhere.

On the other hand, it is not possible to draw certain conclusions from this work on the danger of the laboratory virus towards humans. In fact, in the laboratory it has shown a lethality of about 80%, slightly lower than that of the Wuhan virus, which, once these animals are infected, does not spare anyone. Fortunately, the new coronavirus‘s ability to kill humans was not at this level even at its onset. It cannot therefore be said that this chimera has a lethality of 80% in humans. At most it could have one equal to about 80% of that of spring 2020, in unvaccinated subjects.

A question of method

The alarm was triggered by the Daily Mail, a British newspaper known for its tabloid headlines and passion for the theory that the first SARS-CoV-2 is also the result of experiments conducted at the Wuhan Institute of Virology. In fact, the virus produced in Boston stems from the same kind of research that took place in the Chinese laboratory, and in many others around the world.

Viruses have always been modified in virology, for example by adapting them to grow better in culture, an essential step to obtain the enormous quantities of viral particles necessary for the study and production of traditional vaccines. But even in the case of the most recent products, such as those from Astrazeneca or Johnson & Johnson, an artificial virus has been created, loading a harmless adenovirus with instructions to protect us from the pandemic virus. In many other cases these or other viruses have been modified to carry missing genes for gene therapy or innovative cancer treatments. Or to be able to study them on an animal model when there are no laboratory species susceptible to infection.

A question of terms?

The focus of the debate, in this last case, is whether the work conducted in Boston can or should be considered in the context of the so-called research for “function increase”, “gain of function”, or better “gain of function research of concern” “, a research that, in addition to providing an organism with an extra property, does so on dangerous agents, such as the ebola virus, the botulinum bacterium or the anthrax bacillus, potential tools of war or biological terrorism, or those that, thanks to their ability to be transmitted by the respiratory route, they have a greater potential to trigger pandemics, such as influenza viruses or coronaviruses (in acronym, the so-called 3P, Pathogens of Pandemic Potential).

The chimera virus created in Boston falls within this definition if we refer to the Omicron variant currently circulating, with respect to which it is decidedly more aggressive (at least in mice); it is not, however, compared to the original Wuhan virus, compared to which it is, on the contrary, less lethal. And then, what functions must be considered: only lethality or also the ability to spread, which as we have seen can determine a much greater total mortality than a more lethal but less contagious virus, such as ebola?

The label is important because the studies considered to be “gain of function”, in acronym GOP, must be subjected to stricter controls, according to a particular legislation developed after the case of the H5N1 avian virus broke out in 2012, modified in the laboratory to make it more transmissible to mammals. A bomb that sparked a debate that lasted years, inside and outside the scientific community.

From Ebola to measles, other emergencies beyond Covid by Anna Lisa Bonfranceshi

20 October 2022



A tough battle

The announcement was made at a congress in Malta by the Dutch virologist Ron Fouchier in September 2011. The scientist told his colleagues that he had developed an H5N1 avian virus in his laboratory that can easily transmit between ferrets placed in nearby cages. It soon became known that a similar result, albeit with a different method, had also been obtained by the group led by the Japanese Yoshihiro Kawaoka at the University of Wisconsin, Madison, in collaboration with colleagues from the University of Tokyo.

Those viruses were lethal weapons, capable of killing about half of those affected. Had they spread among humans as well as ferrets – the standard animal model for studying influenza viruses – they would have caused a planetary massacre. The threat of Islamic terrorism worried Western governments very much at the time. What if any enemy group or nation had taken possession of these samples or if malevolent scientists, based on the methods described in the papers, had reproduced them?

This fear resulted in an unusually long interval before the two articles were published respectively on Science come on Nature, and imposed a moratorium on scientists working in this field. When, some time later, they were allowed to start again, it was under a new regulation that guaranteed greater security. However, this too has many limitations, first of all the difficulty of defining the exact boundaries of this field, as shown by today’s case, but, before today, also the debates related to the origin of the Wuhan virus and to the research carried out in the Chinese laboratory, sometimes in collaboration or with funding from Western organizations.

The game is worth the candle?

The most shocking fact of the studies by Fouchier and Kawaoka was that between the H5N1 avian virus that cannot transmit itself between humans and the one that easily infects ferrets, the difference is only 4, maybe 5, mutations. While farms in Europe and the United States are hit by one of the worst avian flu outbreaks in memory, we’re sure you don’t need to know which spots of the virus to watch out for, the variants that should set off a bell. alarm?

And, returning to SARS-CoV-2, are we sure that it is not important to know what are the factors that determine its greater virulence, so that we can perhaps develop more effective drugs?

The “soup of variants” in which we are immersed shows how easily the coronavirus not only mutes, but recombines the different variants among itself. Chimeras like the one created in Boston are constantly forming. In my opinion, the only advantage we have over the virus is to be able to study it and anticipate its moves. We have to do it in laboratories that guarantee safety, but I wouldn’t give it up.