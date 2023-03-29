They called it the “Salvini Code” and this is how the League celebrates it, which identifies in the approval of the March 28 by the CDM of the legislative decree on the new Procurement Code the spring that will restart the “Cantiere Italia”. The halt to calls for tenders for public works under 5 million euros decided by the Legislative Decree, “means faster tenders – let Carroccio know -, with a saving of time (only for assignments without a tender we save from six months to a year ), more autonomy for local authorities with particular reference to small municipalities, preferential lane for Italian and European supplies, digitization with saving of paper and bureaucratic duties”.

The exceptions decided during Covid are fully operational In essence, for the supporters – first of all the minister Matteo Salvini – it is a question of a bureaucracy-cutting Code that opts for a more streamlined procedure by invitations; for detractors, on the other hand, it is the Emergency Code launched by Draghi during Covid and which is now becoming structural (for the national secretary of the Italian Left, Nicola Fratoianni, the new Code takes work in Italy back «half a century, with less protection for the safety of workers, with wild subcontracting, with the de facto return to exploitation»). In fact, the entry into force of the new code implements all the derogations introduced during the pandemic to speed up small and medium-sized contracts, raising the threshold set by the 2016 Code starting from which the tender is mandatory tender.

The accounts of the Anac Looking at the latest annual report (2022) of the National Anti-Corruption Authority (ANAC), the impact of the structural yield of emergency derogations can easily be calculated: 98.7% of public works can be assigned directly or with a negotiated procedure without a tender , therefore without a public tender in which everyone can participate. This is, in practice, almost all of the work. According to Anac, in fact, in 2021 the contracting authorities gave the go-ahead to 62,812 procedures for the assignment of public works (43.39 billion euros), of which 61,731 with a value of less than 5 million euros, i.e. below of the threshold set by the European Union of 5.38 million which triggers the obligation to tender. 98.7% of jobs, in fact.

The other news: «Shouldered to the party of No But the news is not finished. As the League itself explains, the new Procurement Code, the text of which takes into account the opinions expressed by the Unified Conference and the competent parliamentary commissions, gives a shove to the “No party”, since “qualified dissent is foreseen, a principle by which public administrations will have a more limited framework in case of opposition to a work». Furthermore, from January 1 “all exchanges of information will take place on a national digital platform, so that companies do not have to submit the same documentation more than once”, while “small municipalities will be able to proceed with direct assignments of up to 500 thousand euros and for the first year they will have more options to choose the qualified contracting station, widening the fence that previously only provided for the Provinces ». Finally, the smaller Municipalities will have simplifications on personnel: «the Rup functions can be entrusted to employees in service even with fixed-term contracts. There is also the clause to speed up payments (the possibility for the executor to issue invoices is guaranteed even at the time of the adoption of the SAL)», concludes Carroccio.

Opposition and unions on a war footing. The perplexities of Ance Meanwhile, the Anac, through the president Giuseppe Busia, points the finger at the thresholds "too high for direct assignments and negotiated procedures", making smaller contracts "less contestable and less controllable, which are, it should be noted, those numerically more significant. All this – concludes Busia – with the risk of reducing competition and transparency in public contracts". Even Ance points the finger at the item "competition". President Federico Brancaccio expressed perplexity "in particular in the special sectors which in fact could subtract 36% of the volume of public works from the market". Finally, the oppositions, who do not give up: "We will put up barricades in the Chamber on the Procurement Code," said Michele Gubitosa, a member of parliament of the 5 Star Movement, while the Democratic Party announces that it will be in the streets with the unions on Saturday, who have announced protest . "On April 1 we will be in the streets with the Uil to ask for changes to the government," said Alessandro Genovesi, general secretary of Fillea CGIL, the construction industry category. "If no answers arrive, from 1 July, when the new Procurement Code comes into force – explains the secretary in an interview with The Republic – we are ready to start a season of union and legal disputes starting from the responsibilities of the contracting stations: Municipalities, Regions, Anas, Railways. Here we have gone from doing it quickly and well, to spending regardless and not necessarily well».