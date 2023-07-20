Because trust counts: Hausengel awarded “Germany’s Best” for the 4th time

Ebsdorfergrund – The study “Germany’s Best 2023” shows which companies Germans trust the most. Around 20,000 brands and companies were examined using social listening methods, in which customer voices from numerous sources on the Internet were recorded and evaluated. Hausengel did particularly well and was again honored for his outstanding performance. Juliane Bohl, board member at Hausengel, comments on what is probably the most important asset in the care industry: trust.

“Trust in the care and support at home is invaluable, because it’s about the well-being and care for those who are close to our hearts,” Bohl explains. You know it, personally or from your circle of acquaintances: A sudden need for care creates uncertainty and raises many question marks for the affected families. “Fast and competent help that suits the families is important to us. First and foremost is comprehensive advice that picks up families from where they are and then see together how we can support them,” explains Bohl.

When asked what the “Germany’s Best” award means for Hausengel, she replies: “The renewed award shows that we, as a leading company in the field of home care, enjoy the trust of our customers. It is a recognition of our stable value base, our continuous quality and our commitment to the well-being of those in need of care and their families.”

For the fourth time in a row: a mixture of continuity and innovation

The repeated award for “Germany’s best” is the result of many years of experience and consistent efforts to offer high-quality care services. Successful on the market for over 18 years, the family business keeps setting new standards; be it the founding of a generation park in Hausengel’s home town of Ebsdorfergrund or the development of a DIN standard in so-called 24-hour care. Continuity and innovation are the key, emphasizes Bohl: “Continuity ensures trust and a solid foundation, while innovation enables us to meet the changing needs of our customers and to constantly improve our services.” The company attaches particular importance to quality-assured and serious care and support in the home environment.

Why do customers trust Hausengel?

“As a broker of services, our constant is the human being. We are really pursuing an integrative approach. We pay attention to the well-being of all parties involved in care: caregivers as well as those in need of care and relatives. This is not a matter of course in the industry,” says Bohl. “If I had to decide on three points why our customers trust us, I would say 1. Because we have well-founded care competence, 2. Because we provide qualified caregivers and 3. Because our customers receive needs-based and really comprehensive care and support from us,” says Bohl.

Background to the study “Germany’s Best”:

The “Germany’s Best 2023” award is based on a study carried out on behalf of Focus Money and Germany Test. The IMWF Institute for Management and Economic Research was responsible for the realization of the study. The companies/brands were evaluated using an industry-specific point scale from 0 to 100 points. Companies/brands that scored at least 60 points received an award. A total of around 4,200 companies/brands were examined. Hausengel achieves in the care industry. And auxiliary services 90.8 points.

About the Hausengel group of companies

According to the principle of “all-round care”, the house angels have been offering outpatient specialist care as well as so-called “24-hour care” in their own home since 2005. Hausengel GmbH offers outpatient care for the sick and elderly at four locations in Hesse, North Rhine-Westphalia and Bavaria. The company offers care in a home community (so-called “24-hour care”) nationwide. The company’s own corporate structure in Eastern Europe with locations in Poland, Hungary, Romania, Lithuania, Bulgaria and Croatia ensures the high quality standards of the corporate group. The Hausengel Academy, the in-house training provider, where all Hausengel caregivers are trained, is certified according to the AZAV guidelines of the Federal Employment Agency and is the only company in the industry to offer the IHK training “caregiver in the home environment”. Hausengel is a founding member of the Federal Working Group for Foreign Caregivers (BAGAP), which promotes the exchange of experience and networking on all aspects of recruiting and employing foreign caregivers.