With the death of Queen Elizabeth II in the United Kingdom her son Charles became king, with the name of Charles III. Naturally Carlo is not called Carlo, but Charles: just as Elisabetta was called Elizabeth. But in Italy their names are probably the last to have preserved an ancient custom – dating back to when foreign languages ​​were more foreign and foreign cultures less accessible – of translating the proper names of famous people (still more visible in the proper names of cities foreign countries, for example: London, Paris, etc.). There are many historical examples that do not concern only royalty and not only proper names, often made eternal by the stone plaques on the names of the streets of Italian cities: Abramo Lincoln, Tommaso Moro, Beniamino Franklin, Giorgio Washington, Calvino, Giovanna D’Arco , Copernicus, Leo Tolstoy, Martin Luther, Mary Stuart, Joseph Stalin, and many others (there are also occurrences of “William Shakespeare”).

Since cultural globalization has made individual cultures more permeable and increased the circulation of information and languages, the use of the original names in the respective languages ​​has become more familiar, and also that of the representatives of the royal families: the heirs of the queen Elizabeth and Prince Charles (who had two wives whose names it was not necessary to Italianize, Diana and Camilla) are also known to us with their names of William and Harry, as well as their wives Kate and Meghan.

Nonetheless, due to the fact that Prince Charles has always been called Charles in Italy for the aforementioned reasons, the Italian media – and even the Post – will now call him King Charles III.