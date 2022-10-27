Ornella is a successful painter but falls in love with the wrong man, a career cardiologist, married with three children. The protagonist soon reveals himself for what he is: a narcissist, self-centered, capable only of toxic love. If it is love. Their relationship unfolds in the novel Men who make you cry (The ship of Theseus), of Lucrezia Linepsychologist, who tells the relationship as a sort of psychoanalysis session, following the fluctuating emotions and thoughts of the protagonist.