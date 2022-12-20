by Ornella Mancin

Dear Director,

the NHS is now suffering from a chronic shortage of personnel which affects both the hospital sector and the territory. A recent television service on Lombard and Venetian healthcare showed what is happening in the Regions that boast of the most “excellent” healthcare systems: Community homes inaugurated and left empty due to lack of staff, citizens without a family doctor, first aid entrusted to doctors selected from cooperatives born like mushrooms but without any specificity for the recruitment of health personnel…. The television service has only put under the magnifying glass the difficulties that healthcare workers and citizens encounter every day, the former in taking care of the health needs of patients, the latter in being able to get answers to their needs.

It is evident that the NHS is experiencing an unprecedented moment of crisis basically linked to the lack of doctors and health personnel.

Between 2010 and 2020, according to data provided by the Cimo-Fesmed Federation, 111 hospitals, 113 emergency rooms were closed and 37,000 beds were cut (Qs 8 September 2022). It is estimated that more than 20,000 doctors are missing between hospitals and the territory (4,500 in emergency rooms, 10,000 in hospital wards, 6,000 general practitioners) and the situation is destined to worsen both for ordinary and early retirements and above all for the phenomenon of abandonment due to voluntary resignations (from 2019 to 2021 – according to Anaao-Assomed data – about 8,000 white coats abandoned the hospital due to voluntary resignations).

Maintaining essential health services in these conditions is increasingly difficult and the goodwill of operators is no longer sufficient, especially after almost 3 years of Covid which has squeezed out every residual resource. I therefore welcome the speech by Minister Schillaci who in the Senate, illustrating the guidelines of his dicastery, highlighted the critical issues of the NHS, emphasizing the shortage of personnel and the need for greater funding to better pay the healthcare workers.

It is a pity, however, that there is a certain inconsistency between these proposals and the reality that is being broadcast.

Bring back Prof. Cavicchi in his speech of 16 December on QS that the Ministry of Health has sent to the Regions a proposal for a decree, in agreement with the MEF, for the definition of a “new methodology for calculating personnel needs”, incorporating, in the decree itself , the methodology developed by Agenas at the time which imposes the maintenance of the expenditure ceilings fixed in 2018 with the possibility of updating to 5% for the Regions in compliance with Ministerial Decree 70.

Prof. Cavicchi that by maintaining these spending ceilings it will not be possible to make assumptions (if not very few and irrelevant to current needs) ie penalizing even more the Regions (and there are not few) that have already failed to adapt to the standards of Ministerial Decree 70 , all to keep faith with the old and now outdated idea of ​​less hospital and more territory which in recent years has deprived hospitals without taking care of the territory.

The territory in recent years has been left to itself with community hospitals promised and never realized (if not very few and insufficient), home assistance reduced to a flicker despite the continuous proclamations and family doctors, now increasingly old and in ever decreasing number , with loads of assisted above the possibilities of real taking charge.

Does the minister really want to carry out what he is promising?

You start by removing the cost caps for hiring…. Maybe then we can believe that we are starting to get serious.

Ornella MancinDoctor of general medicine

December 19, 2022

