It often happens that people complain about how the ache for an old fracture, or chronic conditions such as rheumatological diseases get worse when the weather turns cold with rain and wind. Patients of rheumatologist doctors often report that they are capable of predict when it will rain or when it will snow based on the intensity of the pain they feel. “Our diseases, whether they are inflammatory like l‘arthritiswhich are degenerative like l‘arthrosis which manifest themselves with widespread pain such as fibromyalgia are worse in the cold months» confirms the professor Charles Selmi, head of rheumatology and immunology at the Humanitas hospital in Milan and professor at Humanitas University . «However, the defect of these statements – he adds – is the fact that they cannot be objective: when we talk about pain we cannot forget that we are talking about a symptomof something exclusively subjective and patient reported». Although doctors agree that these situations are common, the reasons behind the phenomenon are still unclear. Little research has been done on the subject studies have led to confusing and contradictory conclusions.

What does science say But is there really a link between the weather and pain? The New York Times cited a roundup of research on the subject. A study published in 2016 investigated the link between the weather and pain associated with bone fractures with the analysis of 2,369 visits of patients who had suffered fractures. During follow-ups one year later, the patients reported feeling more pain on the day of the appointment low atmospheric pressure and humidity above 70%, a situation that occurs just before the rains or drops in temperature. However, research did not find that the low temperature made the pain worse. Surprisingly, patients reported feeling more pain when temperatures were above 35 degrees. Another work from 2019 found that in patients with chronic pain, the situation worsened with increasing humidity and decreasing atmospheric pressure. However, no connections were found between pain and external temperature. A 2007 study found quite the opposite: the pain associated with knee osteoarthritis increased with every drop in temperature, but eased when the pressure dropped. Another research found no link between temperature changes and pain from hip osteoarthritis. Researchers have found that the drop in blood pressure is linked to tissue swelling, which can cause pain. A 2014 study found that when air pressure decreases, the connective tissue surrounding the joints of people with rheumatoid arthritis expands, causing pain.

Why the results are so inconsistent The reason why you get such inconsistent results is that they probably involve con volunteers various pathologies (not only rheumatic but also aftermath of injuries) and therefore numerous variables come into play. Furthermore, the various works and are all conducted with different methods, mostly with self-reported evaluations and, as Professor Selmi has already anticipated, pain is subjective. “Although the mechanisms of the pain-weather relationship remain unknown and difficult to study, the worsening of rheumatic diseases with cold and low pressure exists and is true for almost all, with the exception of those that worsen with sun exposure, such as lupus” – explains the expert – “and this is particularly true for inflammatory diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis where in half of the patients l ‘humidity and low temperature are significant drivers of pain.’

The role of the baroreceptors What has been known for many years now is that more than cold is the low pressure to be responsible for the aggravation of all types of pain. What is perceived are in fact the changes in atmospheric pressure reported by baroreceptors, a type of receptors present in our body that are found in the wall of large blood vessels and are sensitive to changes in blood pressure: when they detect a change, they send signals to the central nervous system, on the basis of which the blood pressure value is regulated . Their control task is usually painless, but if they are in sensitive tissues, such as joints affected by a rheumatic disease, the pain increases.