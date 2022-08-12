As part of the THQ Nordic Digital Showcase, game publishers have announced a variety of new games and projects that are coming in the future. One of those games, from Mirage Game Studios, is a cute simulation game set in space that requires players to become cosmic real estate developers.

We’re told the game is called “Selling Space” and it gives players access to the entire planetary system to create properties and housing locations. Playing from an isometric camera perspective, players will have responsibilities that include having to work with clients to provide the property they are looking for that may be associated with a location request (i.e. near a volcano or a herd) or even the building itself items, such as requested items and furniture.

However, since this is a space game, players will also have to deal with unusual and potentially hostile fauna and the bloated and disgusting Space Rot, which may be the first thing you’ve managed to grab a planetary system for at such a reasonable price tag reason.

Mirage Game Studios is a sandbox style gameplay with procedurally generated environments and even adds that Space for Sale can be played alone or cooperatively with a single friend, although the game is still in pre-alpha, when it launches , it will arrive on PC.