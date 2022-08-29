The Galaxy Z Fold4, which has already started accepting pre-orders earlier, will be officially launched on September 2. The new phone has many improvements over the previous generation. Both hardware and software are more mature, and the programs that support folding machines are becoming more and more popular. The more you come, the more convenient it is to use. However, in addition to being greedy for the new, there are foreign YouTubers who have not forgotten the old, and even turned the Galaxy Z Fold4 into a Windows Phone.

Purely using Apps without flashing

The unforgettable netizens may remember that the last phone to use the Windows Phone system was the Lumia 650 in early 2016, using the Windows Phone 8.1 Update 2 version, although in 2020 and 2021 Microsoft launched the Surface Duo and Duo 2 Mobile phones, but they did not use the classic grid interface of Windows Phone.

Classic Windows Phone interface

YouTuber Mark Spurrell recently turned his Galaxy Z Fold4 into a Windows Phone. The outer screen uses the classic Windows Phone checkered interface. When it is opened and used in tablet mode, it becomes the interface of a Windows computer. Netizens don’t think that Spurrell will replace the system by flashing the machine. In fact, he just installed two Android Launcher programs, Square Home and Win-X Launcher, and then opened the corresponding Launcher through the Bixby Routine setting switch screen. There may be bugs in actual use. But old Windows Phone users who want to be nostalgic shouldn’t mind.

Source: gizmochina