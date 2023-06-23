Bee or wasp sting, how to defend yourself

We all confuse them, even if, apart from the yellow and black stripes and the sting, they have very little in common. However, knowing the differences between bees and wasps can come in handy, even in the event of a sting. The former, known for the production of honey, propolis, royal jelly, are the most important pollinating insects, while the latter belong to a large family, which includes hornets, paper wasps, Asian yellow-legged wasps, an invasive species that has reached to us via intercontinental shipping.

