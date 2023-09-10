Beef fillet Strindberg with beetroot salad | > – Guide – Cooking

Ingredients:

For the crust, peel the shallots and garlic and dice very finely. Clean and chop the parsley. Wash the lemon, dry it and grate half of the peel. Heat the butter in a pan and sauté the shallots until translucent. Add garlic and cream and simmer everything for about 10-15 minutes until a thick mixture forms. It should be difficult to roll off the spoon.

Stir in panko (or breadcrumbs) and parmesan. Fold in mustards, lemon zest and parsley. Season with salt and pepper and let cool slightly.

Fry the steaks in grape seed oil or clarified butter for about 1-1.5 minutes on each side until golden brown. Add a few sprigs of rosemary and thyme to the pan. Place the fried steaks on a baking tray or in a fireproof dish, season with salt and pepper and allow to cool slightly.

Spread the crust generously (at least 0.5 cm thick) on the steaks and grill in the oven for about 2 minutes. The crust should turn slightly brown on the surface and bubble. Perfect core meat temperature: 52-54 degrees. If you prefer the steak to be less medium, extend the frying time in the pan.

Ingredients for the salad:

Wash the beetroot tubers, remove the leaves and root tips. Cook with a little salt and caraway for about 40 minutes. Rinse with cold water and let cool. Then peel and cut into bite-sized pieces. Wash and dry lettuce. Mix the beetroot with the salad. Mix olive oil, crema di balsamic vinegar and a little lemon juice. Season the vinaigrette with salt, pepper and sugar, add to the salad and mix.

Serve:

Serve the meat immediately with beetroot salad and some white bread.

Further information

Fresh beetroot can be prepared in many different ways. Recipes and tips for shopping and storage. more

Steak, roast, goulash: which beef is suitable for what? How do you recognize good quality? The best tips. more

This topic in the program:

THE! | 09/08/2023

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

