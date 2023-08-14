Beef fillet with braised beetroot on rösti | > – Guide – Cooking

Ingredients for fillet and beetroot:

Take the fillet out of the fridge so that it doesn’t get too cold in the pan.

Rinse the beets and remove the stalks. Place side by side in a large saucepan. Fill the pot with coarse sea salt so that the nodules lie in a bed of salt about 1 cm high. Sprinkle some salt on the beets. Cover and cook in the oven on the lowest shelf at 140 degrees for about 1.5 hours.

Remove the cooked beets from the oven, allow to cool briefly, then peel off the skin with a small kitchen knife. Cut into bite-sized pieces and season with salt to taste. Mix with vinegar, olive oil, pepper and finely chopped garlic and leave to infuse. Put it in the oven at 50 degrees for 10 minutes.

Portion the fillet, season with a pinch of salt on both sides. Fry in a hot pan with a little olive oil for about 3-4 minutes on both sides, depending on the size. The meat is perfect when it is nicely browned. Then rest in the oven at 50 degrees for another 3-4 minutes and let it soak.

Ingredients for the potato rosti:

Peel and finely grate the potatoes. Pluck the rosemary needles and chop very finely. Peel the garlic and cut into fine cubes. Add the rosemary and garlic to the grated potatoes along with a little salt. Knead the mass vigorously. Form a good handful of the mixture into a firm ball for each Rösti, squeezing out as much liquid as possible.

Heat olive oil in a pan, flatten the balls in the pan and fry at medium temperature for about 8 minutes. When the rösti have taken on colour, turn carefully. Bake the second side as well.

Ingredients for the caper herb sauce:

Peel the onion and cut into fine cubes. Halve the chili, scrape out the seeds and cut the pod into fine strips. If necessary, core the olives and cut into fine pieces. Cut anchovies into small pieces. Peel and dice the garlic cloves.

Mix all the ingredients together, then add the capers. Add the olive oil, vinegar and 1 dash of fresh lemon juice and the zest of the lemon, season with fresh pepper and a little salt if you like. Finally, wash the parsley, chop finely and mix into the sauce.

serving:

Spread the hash browns on plates. Arrange the meat on it. Place some beetroot salad on both sides and top with the sauce. Finally sprinkle the pepper from the mill over it.

