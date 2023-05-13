Beef, from the laboratory comes the “immortal” version that reproduces itself endlessly

sponsor

In an age where the demand for laboratory meat is constantly increasing, researchers of the Tufts University Center Cellular Agriculture (TUCCA) have developed an innovative strategy: they have created immortalized bovine stem cells (iBSC), which can grow rapidly and, potentially, replicate indefinitely.

Beef: how does it reproduce in workers?

This breakthrough technique, reported in the journal ACS Synthetic Biology, could potentially facilitate global access to new products without the need to repeatedly obtain new cells through animal biopsies. This brings one step closer to the realization of a food industry more sustainable.

Despite the growing media interest in laboratory meat, current products remain expensive and difficult to access. The conventional muscle stem cellswhich are extracted from live animals for cultivation, are divided only about 50 volte before starting to age and become unusable. This problem was addressed by TUCCA scientists. Their meat production process uses muscle and fat cells with a high capacity for growth and division. These immortalized bovine stem cells (or iBSCs) deliver advantages significant factors, including the ability to produce more mass for meat production.

Dr. Andrew Stoutprincipal investigator of the project, explained: “Usually, researchers have to isolate stem cells individually from animals, a costly and labor-intensive process. Using these new persistent bovine cell lines, scientists can get what they are looking for immediately.”

TUCCA’s innovative technique has made it possible to genetically modify bovine stem cells to constantly reconstruct them telomeresthe ends of chromosomes often associated with longevity, keeping their “young” DNA and ready for another round of cell replication and division.

But is ingesting these immortalized cells safe? According to Prof. David Kaplan, “there is nothing to worry about. When cells are harvested, stored, cooked, and then digested, there is no way they will continue to grow or affect our DNA.”