Beer and wine, a couple of glasses a day reduce stress and risk of heart attack

Which is about beer or winea slight consumption of daily booze reduces the risks of major cardiac events such as strokes and heart attacks by 20% in the general population. And it even reaches -40% among people suffering from various anxiety and fears. A new study from Massachusetts General Hospital believes it has finally uncovered the reason for the known benefits of alcohol in moderation on cardiovascular health.

The benefits of beer and wine, in moderation

A light consumption equal to no more than one glass a day for women and two for men – explains the report led by Ahmed Tawakol, director of the hospital’s imaging department – decreases anxiety, relaxes the nervous system and affects activities of the brain. The positive effect therefore does not depend on alcohol-induced alterations on blood, blood pressure or cholesterol, but directly on its impact on the brain. Scholars have verified this by analyzing with brain magnetic resonance hundreds of people whose habits had been followed and recorded in the Biobank of Mass General Brigham hospital.

What the study says

Among the data that emerged: people who drank an average of less than 14 drinks a week showed significantly lower odds of having a heart attack or stroke than those who didn’t drink at all. Furthermore, brain analyzes have shown among light or moderate drinkers a response to stress in the area of ​​the amygdala that is decidedly lower than normal, in direct proportion to the decrease in feelings of anxiety and fear: in these individuals, moreover, there have been fewer adverse cardiac events.

“To be precise – explained Taewakol – the reduction in the probability of heart attacks and strokes was 20% for everyone and 40% for people who suffered from anxiety”. However, scholars warn that alcohol use, even light, continues to be associated with an increase in inflammation markers and cancer risks.