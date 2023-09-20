Beer is our identity-political self-ascription) – health check

It’s that time again: Oktoberfest 2023 began in Munich today at 12 p.m. O’zapft is, oans, two gsuffa. By the way, the word “O’zapft” does not come from the Aiwanger language. Such cheap jokes wouldn’t fit at Oktoberfest, where everything is expensive.

Presumably around 6 million visitors from all over the world, all neatly dressed in country house fashion, cultural appropriation or not, will attend the festival and drink endless beer. During the Oktoberfest, as the festival is called in Bavarian, alcohol prevention is suspended. On the contrary, even opposition parties are promoting uninhibited consumption of solvents in the state election campaign.

According to Oktoberfest statistics, 5.6 million pints of beer were served last year. However, it is not clear whether this means a unit of measurement of one liter or a unit of measurement of one jug filling, i.e. one liter minus X. The price per measure this year is between 12.60 euros and 14.90 euros, based on the jug filling unit. A liter of water costs almost as much, around 10 euros. In the supermarket a liter of beer costs around 2 euros. Oktoberfest economists see this as an economic incentive to finance the initial rush in the supermarket, then a visit to the Oktoberfest to maintain the alcohol level. For some, intoxication is a natural state during the Oktoberfest. This doesn’t hurt the Bavarians, who have apparently been drinking for 1,000 years without any consequences, as Hubert Aiwanger recently discovered. However, some people can no longer remember their youth so well.

We don’t know how guests from abroad tolerate the beer. Maybe with three pints of beer they really aren’t able to drive anymore. During police checks last year, 572 road users were caught unfit to drive, not including staggering pedestrians, 284 were absolutely unfit to drive, and 311 driving licenses were confiscated. Curiously, there were also 184 investigations in connection with illegal narcotics in 2022, primarily cannabis. Drinking is allowed, smoking weed is forbidden. This drug policy dialectic can easily be understood to the second or third degree. Apparently this is how Karl Lauterbach came up with the idea of ​​cannabis legalization.

The Oktoberfest 2023 runs until October 3rd. Then we will also know how many tons of roasted almonds were consumed this time. Last year it was 41 tons.

——————–

For further reading: Oktoberfest statistics

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

