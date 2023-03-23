Now it’s official: Ludwig van Beethoven (Bonn, December 16, 1770 – Vienna, March 26, 1827), one of the most important and influential classical music composers of all time, did not die at the age of 56 from lead poisoning – as hypothesized by many – but due to cirrhosis of the liver caused by a lethal mix of genetic factors and alcohol abuse.

FURTHER INFORMATION

This is the conclusion reached by an international team of researchers led by Professor Tristan Begg of the University of Cambridge. The study, carried out on the basis of sequenced DNA extracted from locks of hair, definitively ruled out the hypothesis of voluntary homicide at the basis of the death of the German composer.

The main objective of the study was to shed light on the health problems from which the artist suffered, which also included progressive hearing loss – which began between the ages of 20 and 30 – and which eventually led him to be functionally deaf in 1818 .

According to the results of the research, therefore, Beethoven died due to a lethal combination of many different factors, genetic and alimentary: chronic gastrointestinal disorders, caused by possible celiac disease and lactose intolerance, the “genetic” predisposition to contract liver , frequent alcohol consumption and hepatitis B – probably contracted in the last months of his life – almost certainly caused the composer’s death.

Beethoven arrives in Terni: here is the concert by the Parma Trio wanted by the Umbrian Philharmonic Association

Alcohol abuse: what the experts say

“From Beethoven’s conversation books, which he used in the last decade of his life, we can assume that his consumption of alcohol was very regular, even if it is difficult to estimate the volumes consumed. Although most of his contemporaries maintain that his consumption was moderate by Viennese standards of the early 19th century – explains Tristan Begg of the University of Cambridge – it is probable that the German composer consumed quantities of alcohol today considered to be harmful to The liver. In this case, the interaction with his genetic risk factors represents a possible explanation of his cirrhosis of the liver ».