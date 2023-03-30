Beetroot: in addition to being delicious, it is a real panacea for your health. Its properties are miraculous. Let’s discover them all!

If you want to get back in shape before the start of summer you have to know that the beet it is one of those perfect vegetables to include in yours diet. Many think that being so sweet is full of sugars but it actually has very few calories. But that’s not all because it is also rich in beneficial properties for our health.

Many people tend not to buy it beet because they don’t know how to prepare it. This vegetable is actually perfect to include in your own salads which will be much tastier and more inviting to eat.

You also need to know that beetroot is considered by experts to be a food low calorie and therefore ideal for those who are following a diet to lose weight. In fact, this vegetable contains hardly 43 calories per 100 grams and it will fill you up very much. But do you know all the properties of him? In addition to being many, they are able to give our body all the right nutrients. Let’s see them together.

Beetroot – lose weight and stay healthy

The beetroot it contains several good sugars, for this reason its taste is so sweet but as we anticipated it is actually very low in calories. Furthermore, being composed predominantly of water, about 91%, will fill you up immediately. You can think of including it in your salads that generally don’t give us that feeling of fullness. This factor also makes it rich in fiber, therefore perfect for those who intend to lose weight with a slimming diet. But if its properties are certainly not finished here:

It is able to improve the functions of the cardiovascular system thanks to its capabilities antioxidants and flavonoids.

Ensures the proper functioning of the Blood flow .

(A, C and B), mineral salts, calcium, iron, potassium, magnesium and phosphorus. Ideal for pregnant women due to the large quantities of folic acid.

All of the properties listed should be enough to make you consider including this vegetable within your diet. We know that the main problem lies in the fact that you don’t know how to continue it on the table, yet there are so many tasty recipes which you can have fun with.

Recall that beets can be eaten both cooked and raw and is ideal when combined with cheesein the pasta it’s us risottos. Also in the Slavic countries there is a dish called Borscht really very tasty. It is a kind of soup with a delicious taste and able to purify the body. Now all you have to do is try to make one of these dishes, you will see that you will go crazy for beetroot and you will no longer be able to do without it. Immediately run to the supermarket to make one feast.