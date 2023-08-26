Beetroot with raspberry horseradish cream | > – Guide – Cooking

Ingredients:

Cut off the leaves of the beetroot to about 3-4 cm before the tubers. Then clean the tubers thoroughly and scrub under running water. Heat the cooking water with a little salt and cumin and cook the beets over medium heat for 40-45 minutes. Then drain and let cool to lukewarm.

Ingredients for the cream:

Place raspberries in a wide bowl and mash with a fork. Stir in horseradish, honey and sour cream. Then season with some pepper. Do not prepare the mass too creamy. It should still be chunky and contain white traces of sour cream.

Ingredients for the mashed potatoes:

Peel the potatoes, cut into slices and cook in salted water until tender. Drain, reserving some of the cooking water. Roughly mash the potatoes and mix with the butter. Season with salt and nutmeg.

To serve:

Clean and very finely chop the parsley. Place the raspberry-horseradish cream on a plate (if you don’t like it quite so fruity, put just a little on it at first) and place 1 lukewarm beetroot on top. Place some mashed potatoes next to it. Sprinkle everything with parsley and some flaky sea salt and drizzle with rapeseed oil.

Tipp:

Do not throw away the fine beetroot leaves, but add them to a salad or process them into a pesto.

Further information

Raspberries taste great in desserts, cakes, salads or with meat. Now the fruits are in season. recipes and tips. more

Fresh beetroot can be prepared in a variety of clever ways. Recipes and tips for shopping and storage. more

This topic in the program:

THE! | 08/25/2023

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

