Before going to the pool, carefully assess all the health risks: what can happen

With the warm season there are those who can't resist a day of relaxation by the pool: what to know before going, the health risks

In summer, there’s nothing better than cooling off with a dip in the water. There are those who cannot give up the sea and those who, instead, for convenience, needs or personal preferences, choose to go to an establishment with swimming pools. In both cases, relaxation and fun are guaranteed, but there is something to keep in mind. If we decided to spend a day at the poolthere are some precautions to be taken to protect our health. What are the possible risks and how to prevent them?

Obviously, these are not the classic precautions, such as putting the protection on or paying attention to sudden changes in temperature. In these places in particular, in fact, there is a greater risk of contracting some very common infections that could cause many problems. The details.

Swimming pool, what are the health risks and how to prevent them

Not surprisingly, the terminology “pool infection” is widespread. It can happen, in fact, that due to various factors we end up fall victim to bacteria, fungi and the like and find ourselves dealing with the consequences. What are the most common risks and how to prevent them in order to enjoy the day without worries?

The Pool infections are of various kinds and can affect different parts of the body. From those skin, which therefore focus on the skin, such as warts could be, which find fertile ground in the humid environment. Then we go through those intestines or stomach, usually caused by the involuntary ingestion of water contaminated by bacteria. And let’s not forget those respondent, usually of fungal origin, such as tinea inguinalis. Finally, also pay attention to ears and eyes.

Once we understand what are the risks we run if we don’t pay attention in the pool, we need to understand how to act to enjoy healthy relaxation without worries. So here it is some tips that may come in handy and avoid problems.

Take a shower before and after having entered the water is one of the fundamental points. As well as avoid walking barefoot, whether by the pool or even in the bathroom, as well as in the showers. Better to wear a cap as well protect your ears from water and, if possible, maybe even goggles. A’particular care is needed in the event that we have wounds that are still open: scratches, cuts and the like. Better to cover and insulate them before entering the water so that bacteria do not penetrate. Finally, pay attention to where we keep the towel and use it only after taking a shower with clean water.

