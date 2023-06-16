Before sleeping put yourself in this position: you will make a change in your life

Sleeping is one of the most important activities of the day. Put yourself in this position earlier and you will turn your life around

For well-being that lasts throughout the day, it is good to have quality sleep. Sleeping scientifically helps to improve one’s daily physical activity, guarantees greater relaxation and mental clarity useful for any type of action to be performed.

There are several studies showing how sleep at least 7-8 hours a day lead to benefits that also concern the sphere of health. But it is useless to remember how there are several disorders that lead to not sleeping peacefully. Stress and physical pain are clearly contributing factors, and it is good to find useful solutions in this regard. Which do not always concern drugs and medicines, but also activities to do before going to bed.

Quality sleep is enough for you to assume this position

To sleep better and have quality sleep, there are some advice provided by the experts which is good to follow. First, you have to stay away from distractions. The brain has to relax and release each dose of dopamine, so it is ready to sleep. So think of reading a good book and having a soft light next to it. Don’t stay on the phone and avoid the blue lights. In extreme cases, rely on an expert for drug prescription.

But there is also a piece of advice that is making the rounds on the web and is finding various positive responses. Assuming a specific position before going to bed you can reap enormous benefits. Both physically and mentally. All you have to do is lay back on the contrary on the bed, resting the legs on the backrest and keeping them straight. The bust must be leaned against the bed, with the arms completely apart.

Breathe deeply and relax, so as to have total relaxation and well-being. In this way, your body will release all the endorphins and your body will be able to prepare itself for a deep sleep. The benefits are many and you can benefit from them on a body and mind level. We immediately advise you to apply this solution, because of the advantages they are there for all to see. There are many people who have confirmed that sleeping after assuming this position is very useful and will allow you to make a change in your life. You will notice the benefits from the very next day.