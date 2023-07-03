Before the Big Bang? There was another universe… The theory of scientists

Physicist Roger Penrose hypothesized that our universe was born from a previous universe, which would have dissolved with the evaporation of the last black hole.

One of the greatest scientific successes of the last century is certainly the Big Bang. The idea that the universe we observe today emerged from a hotter, denser and more uniform past is quite extraordinary. This theory represented a real watershed in modern physics: confirmations arrived throughout the 1900s and in particular in the 1960s with the discovery of the cosmic background radiation. In short, for more than 50 years, the Big Bang theory has reigned supreme in the scientific world. But both inflation and the Big Bang have been continually challenged by astronomers and astrophysicists.

The theory of conformal cyclic cosmology

Among the various attempts to demolish the Big Bang was the theory of conformal cyclic cosmology developed by Nobel laureate Roger Penrose, who argued that there was another universe before the Big Bang. In essence, the end of each universe is the beginning of another. This model assumes that the universe expands until matter is completely dissolved and all light is absorbed by black holes. The evaporation of the last black hole would be the end of that universe: an end very similar, if you think about it, to the conditions of gravitational singularity in which the Big Bang took place.

Too bad that since the 60s science and cosmology have made great strides in understanding the history and evolution of the universe. For example, we have mapped the structure of the universe on a large scale by discovering a gigantic cosmic web. We were able to find out how galaxies have evolved and how their stars have changed over time. We learned that all forms of matter and energy were insufficient to explain everything we observe today—that’s why some form of dark matter and energy were needed.

All of this allowed us to further verify the Big Bang theory, as well as the presence of neutrinos and the large-scale shape of the universe. There’s definitely a lot we still don’t know about what happened before the Big Bang that explains a lot of other things about the universe we live in. Only that at present we do not yet have the tools to explain it and have all the answers we seek.

