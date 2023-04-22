«Before TikTok, I didn’t make ends meet. I would never go back to the office»- breaking latest news

«Before TikTok I worked for ten years in a hotel. Towards the end I also got a letter of reprimand for telling my manager “you fucked me up”. I occasionally show it on social media. Represents me”.

The essence of Frank Gramuglia it is – largely – here. In large part because Francesco, given name, is not only the character who has depopulated on social media thanks to the videos in which he plays an exasperated employee who hates to work.

Before the pandemic, work really tried it. He was a receptionist, front office, back office, he was even manager of a hotel for three years. «I like to think that I was the colleague that many would like to have. While as director it was complicated, because I had to mediate between the owners and the employees».

And it is precisely colleagues and employers who are the main victims, together with customers, of the comic videos that Gramuglia shares with his almost 2 million followers on TikTok. 30-second sketch where, with his distinctive black jacket and red tie, he embodies the most sincere and irascible part of us. It gives voice to our inner self that would like to respond to that colleague who sends endless emails when a call would be enough, or to the boss who assigns a project a few minutes before the end of the working day.

In one of the latest videos shared on his TikTok profile, which has reached more than 1.4 million views, he replies — still in bed — to the boss who calls him warning him of the two-hour delay: «I don’t know if I’m coming, it depends… Who is he in the office today?’ Then arriving at work with a croissant and cappuccino in hand, he adds serenely: “You’ll never fire me anyway, there’s no staff, nobody wants to do this job”. And he closes by pretending to talk to a colleague: “I’ve seen the email, I’m going to cry outside for a bit and then I’ll come back.”

Are you so direct even outside of TikTok?

«Thanks to the character I have created for myself and the following I have, I can afford to be 100% transparent. Indeed, those who follow me expect this behavior ».

After finishing your hotel career, you said you no longer wanted to work. But even creating content can be challenging, right?

«Yes, alas it is becoming a job».

Also because, in addition to being a content creator, you have written two books.

«Books were born before social media, in fact they are different from the character I created for myself. The first (The notebook of shame) I wrote it in 2019, the second (You work) when I was already on TikTok, but it was all written before. I actually opened social networks to advertise the book, but I realized that I was earning more as a content creator».

Did laziness drive you to do what you do?

«More than laziness, it was suffering. There was a time when I told myself this couldn’t be my life. I was working but they don’t make it to the end of the month. I joked about it but always with that note of melancholy because I couldn’t pay the rent».