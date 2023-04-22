«Before TikTok, I didn’t make ends meet. I would never go back to the office»- breaking latest news

«Before TikTok I worked for ten years in a hotel. Towards the end I also got a letter of reprimand for telling my manager “you fucked me up”. I occasionally show it on social media. Represents me”.
The essence of Frank Gramuglia it is – largely – here. In large part because Francesco, given name, is not only the character who has depopulated on social media thanks to the videos in which he plays an exasperated employee who hates to work.
Before the pandemic, work really tried it. He was a receptionist, front office, back office, he was even manager of a hotel for three years. «I like to think that I was the colleague that many would like to have. While as director it was complicated, because I had to mediate between the owners and the employees».
And it is precisely colleagues and employers who are the main victims, together with customers, of the comic videos that Gramuglia shares with his almost 2 million followers on TikTok. 30-second sketch where, with his distinctive black jacket and red tie, he embodies the most sincere and irascible part of us. It gives voice to our inner self that would like to respond to that colleague who sends endless emails when a call would be enough, or to the boss who assigns a project a few minutes before the end of the working day.
In one of the latest videos shared on his TikTok profile, which has reached more than 1.4 million views, he replies — still in bed — to the boss who calls him warning him of the two-hour delay: «I don’t know if I’m coming, it depends… Who is he in the office today?’ Then arriving at work with a croissant and cappuccino in hand, he adds serenely: “You’ll never fire me anyway, there’s no staff, nobody wants to do this job”. And he closes by pretending to talk to a colleague: “I’ve seen the email, I’m going to cry outside for a bit and then I’ll come back.”
Are you so direct even outside of TikTok?
«Thanks to the character I have created for myself and the following I have, I can afford to be 100% transparent. Indeed, those who follow me expect this behavior ».
After finishing your hotel career, you said you no longer wanted to work. But even creating content can be challenging, right?
«Yes, alas it is becoming a job».
Also because, in addition to being a content creator, you have written two books.
«Books were born before social media, in fact they are different from the character I created for myself. The first (The notebook of shame) I wrote it in 2019, the second (You work) when I was already on TikTok, but it was all written before. I actually opened social networks to advertise the book, but I realized that I was earning more as a content creator».
Did laziness drive you to do what you do?
«More than laziness, it was suffering. There was a time when I told myself this couldn’t be my life. I was working but they don’t make it to the end of the month. I joked about it but always with that note of melancholy because I couldn’t pay the rent».
So work is needed?
“Yes, I’m not saying otherwise. It is right that everyone works and that they also understand what it means to do a bad job. If I hadn’t done something I didn’t like, I wouldn’t be here.”
The hashtag “Quittok” is all the rage on TikTok. Young people film themselves before and after resigning with the aim of normalizing the discussion of work as a source of stress or a toxic environment. Do you think it’s the young people who don’t want to work, or the employers who don’t notice that they have new needs?
“I’d say it’s nobody’s fault and it’s everyone’s fault. We live in a world where to live you have to work. There are still no robots that do everything for us. Perhaps the fault of the employers is that of failing to meet the needs of the workers. They treat them like numbers, they squeeze them and then when they have no more pulp they throw them away and take some more. We should rethink how to incentivize the worker, help him. Because one must also live. Finding the right compromise, however, is not easy».
Is it worth resisting a bad job?
“As Bukowski said, it’s only worth it if you come out with something in return. Since I became an entrepreneur my life has improved a lot. Of course, at the beginning you are full of questions and uncertainties, but if you then find your way to realize what you have in mind, the best solution is to be entrepreneurs of yourself».
Is it difficult to be a comedian, especially with a character like yours, angry at everyone, in a world that has gone politically correct?
“In the beginning I felt much freer. Since more people have started following me, I feel the need to weigh what I say, because there is a part of the audience that could be affected. For example, I try to avoid sensitive topics».
And what works more than the sketches you propose?
«Definitely the videos in which I imitate a worker who complains about his colleagues, his employer, his customers, and who would just like to tell him to leave me alone. Speaking of work, I can say a lot of things, and also start collaborations with various brands. This allows me to position myself».
And where do you get your inspiration?
«Partly from lived experiences, partly from what I read and what I see. I spend a lot of time reading and watching videos, even if it’s mostly a nice mix of what I wanted to say in the past».
You also recently opened a couple profile with your girlfriend Elisa (@baby_e_frank), where you touched on two very delicate topics: renting in Milan and living together. On her profile she says that she has been putting up with you for five years: does it work to say everything that goes through your head even in a couple?
«We opened it mainly because she too is tired of working and wants to earn making videos like me, so we are trying. If there is one thing that distinguishes us, it is certainly transparency and being direct. If she is dressed badly, or if she has a dress that makes her fat, I tell her openly. And she is the same with me. If you don’t like something, you tell me. It works and we’re doing great like this ».
How do you see yourself in the future?
«For now, I really like what I do: minimum effort and maximum yield. I am happy. If I had to think of an evolution… Maybe I’d like to make a film. No theater or television. They’ve already proposed it to me, but I’m not a showman who stays on stage. Maybe I could even write a scenography… Something related to the world of work, who knows».