At 12:40 today, Thursday 21 July, the firefighters intervened in Via Vanzetti in Thiene due to the beginning of the fire on the roof of a gymnasium where the installation of the sheath had just been carried out. The firefighters who rushed from Schio by two means, promptly removed part of the sheath and the insulation, managing to isolate the fire, which was extinguished. The causes of the fire are being examined by the intervening team. The operations to secure the structure lasted about two hours.

