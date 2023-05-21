Beijing at the G7, ‘Taiwan is an internal affair, do not interfere’

BEIJING / HIROSHIMA – China has urged the G7 to “stop grossly interfering in the internal affairs of other countries” and to “interrupt the practice of forming small circles for en bloc confrontation”. Before the final declaration of the G7 arrived, in which the countries say they are “seriously concerned” about the situation in the Taiwan Strait, Beijing had issued a statement in which it recalled that “the resolution of the Taiwan issue is a Chinese responsibility”.

For their part, the G7 leaders warned China about its “militarization activities” in the Asia-Pacific region, while at the same time maintaining a firm desire to have “constructive and stable relations” with Beijing.

In a final statement issued at an ongoing summit in Hiroshima, the leaders of the Big Seven also urged Beijing “to put pressure on Russia to stop its military aggression and immediately, completely and unconditionally withdraw its troops from Ukraine”.

