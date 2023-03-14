FROM OUR REPORTER

OXFORD – The image that went down in history is that of Chris Patten, the last governor of Hong Kong, receiving in his hands the Union Jack, the British flag lowered and rolled up, on the day of the passage of the colony to China. Today Lord Pattenafter a very long career that also saw him at European Commissionis pro-rector of the University of Oxford and remains one of the most attentive observers of global scenarios.

Xi Jinping has just announced his visit to Moscow: what game is Beijing playing in the Russian-Ukrainian conflict?

â€˜Their goals are confused, but as always they are intent on ensuring the continuation of the Communist Party’s monopoly of power. On the one hand they say Putin is their best friend, but on the other hand they are incredibly nervous about being seen as accomplices to him: so they have to walk a tightrope. But complicity can take many forms: while they don’t want to be seen as overt supporters of Russia, they do have a strong interest in embarrassing America, dividing it from Europe, and undermining America’s standing in the world. They are in a difficult situation, which they have tried to disguise through their so-called peace initiative: but what they do not concede is that this war was started by Russia and that the Ukrainians will not cede territory to Russia.’

Do Beijing also have internal concerns?

â€œThey must have been very concerned about their intelligence interpretation of what was about to happen in the Ukraine: they must have had good intelligence, but the fact that they werenâ€™t able to interpret it like the CIA did and give an indication of what what would have happened with the Russian invasion, is in itself a real weakness. Perhaps they fail to understand that people would fight against all expectations for freedom and democracy: perhaps it is beyond their understanding. There was a huge intelligence failure on their part.’

You had to deal directly with Vladimir Putin: what impression did you get from it?

â€œPutin is one of the most unpleasant people I have ever met. The first time was in 1999, at an EU-Russia summit for which Prodi and I represented the Commission. That morning, while we were waiting, there was news about bombing agencies in Grozny, the Chechen capital: so we asked Putin, he said he didn’t know and would inquire. At lunch he told us that it was an own goal by the Chechen guerrilla, that he was carrying weapons that had exploded on the way. But at that moment the agencies were announcing that Russian helicopters had attacked Grozny: the point is not that Putin was lying to us, but that he was lying to us knowing that we knew it. I met him several other times and confirmed my first impression: that he was a terrible liar.’

An attitude that comes from afar.

Â«The more you learn about him, the more you realize that Putin was not a mere KGB officer: he is someone who learned his trade in the 1970s as a liaison of the KGB in Dresden with the Baader-Meinhof gang (terrorists from extreme left): he was responsible for the KGB’s funding of the Baader Meinhof gang».