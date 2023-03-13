Of Louis Hippolytus

The last governor of Hong Kong: «They walk a tightrope. Putin is one of the most unpleasant people he has ever met, he was responsible for funding the Baader Meinhof gang by the KGB »

OXFORD – The image that went down in history is that of Chris Patten, the last governor of Hong Kong, receiving in his hands the Union Jack, the British flag lowered and rolled up, on the day of the passage of the colony to China. Today Lord Pattenafter a very long career that also saw him at European Commissionis pro-rector of the University of Oxford and remains one of the most attentive observers of global scenarios.





Xi Jinping has just announced his visit to Moscow: what game is Beijing playing in the Russian-Ukrainian conflict?





“Their goals are confused, but as always they are intent on ensuring the continuity of the Communist Party’s monopoly of power. On the one hand they say Putin is their best friend, but on the other hand they are incredibly nervous about being seen as accomplices to him: so they have to walk a tightrope. But complicity can take many forms: while they don’t want to be seen as overt supporters of Russia, they do have a strong interest in embarrassing America, dividing it from Europe and undermining America’s standing in the world. They are in a difficult situation, which they have tried to disguise through their so-called peace initiative: but what they are not granting is that this war was started by Russia and that the Ukrainians will not cede territory to Russia.”

Do Beijing also have internal concerns?





“They must be very concerned about their intelligence interpretation of what was about to happen in Ukraine: they must have had good intelligence, but the fact that they weren’t able to interpret it like the CIA did and give an indication of what would have happened with the Russian invasion, is in itself a real weakness. Perhaps they fail to understand that people would fight against any expectation of freedom and democracy: perhaps it is beyond their understanding. There was a huge intelligence failure on their part.”

You had to deal directly with Vladimir Putin: what impression did you get from it?



“Putin is one of the most unpleasant people I have ever met. The first time was in 1999, at an EU-Russia summit for which Prodi and I were representing the Commission. That morning, while we were waiting, there was news about bombing agencies in Grozny, the Chechen capital: so we asked Putin, he said he didn’t know and would inquire. At lunch he told us that it was an own goal by the Chechen guerrilla, that he was carrying weapons that had exploded on the way. But at that moment the agencies were announcing that Russian helicopters had attacked Grozny: the point is not that Putin was lying to us, but that he was lying to us knowing that we knew it. I met him several other times and confirmed my first impression: that he was a terrible liar.’

An attitude that comes from afar.



«The more you learn about him, the more you realize that Putin was not a mere KGB officer: he is someone who learned his trade in the 1970s as a liaison of the KGB in Dresden with the Baader-Meinhof gang (extreme left terrorists ): he was responsible for the funding of the Baader Meinhof gang by the KGB».

From the start a master of covert operations.



“Even here in Britain, while he didn’t kill people directly, he was compliant. There is not only the Litvinenko case, there have been many unexplained deaths among those who were critical of him: they suddenly die of a heart attack or commit improbable suicides. Putin is an evil man.”