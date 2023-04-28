Beijing Express, the report cards: Giunta wrestler (score 9), Activists, end of martyrdom (score 3)

Matteo Giunta, the wrestler with a heart of cream (blessed Pellegrini!): vote 9 “Who faces the beast?” Even Bastianich fears, at least on a physical level, Matteo Giunta. In fact, 50% of newly weds have the physique of a wrestler and a heart of mirage-whipped cream. Very much in love with his wife Federica Pellegrini, he would do anything for her: even picking crabs with his bare hands while her better half grooms him. “You have the most honest person in the world by your side, a man who can support and put up with you”, writes the family from home. And, indeed, it is so. Look and not touch, of course, but it is impossible not to be mesmerized by Giunta’s charm and by his ability to perpetrate the very high Zen balance in the face of any effort. Even in the event of having to face her in the worst Cambodian bathing suit (chosen by her wife who also mocks him because “you have a very big ass” – a very big bottom, ed). We have already written it and we repeat it: this couple completes each other between the aggressive vehemence of the “Divina” and the placid stoicism of Giunta. He faces events serenely, she creates them. But she, champion for champion, without her seraphic half of her maybe she wouldn’t have been able to maintain the granite fortitude that she managed to show off throughout the trip. A “disunited” ode to Matteo Giunta, therefore, her husband, the man of whom legends tell. And that obviously exists. It just doesn’t happen to us mere mortals. Triton of all tritons, perhaps it would be enough to attend the municipal swimming pools more often?

Carolina Stramare, from Miss Italy to Barbie X-Files: vote 5 In 2019 she won the crown of the most beautiful in Italy. And indeed, she is a brunette Barbie. Despite treks and sweat, not even a hint of her tiredness ever shadows her flawless face. But who is Carolina Stramare? Eight episodes from the start of Beijing Express 2023, she is still an X-File. If the “Mediterranean” travel companion Barbara Prezia stood out as a Pandora’s box for any specious provocation, Stramare is the Giuseppe Giofrè of this edition. She is excellent for Magnums in favor of the camera, she is “absurdly beautiful” but, after all, she could have followed the broadcast from home and no one would have noticed the difference. Also because she speaks very little. Not reacting to external stimuli, she follows partner Barbara Prezia, as if she were her guide dog. A feast for the eyes always, but then so necessary? So far, the most useful feat in which she has become a co-protagonist has been to forget the swimsuit stolen at the start of the race, essential for the crab race that the two, like everyone else, would have had to tackle a few kilometers later. “I also do it in my underwear, I don’t care,” promised Prezia. Without, as usual, being able to tickle Stramare’s reactivity in the slightest, more ready than for Cambodia, for Madame Tussauds. See also The truth about weight loss drugs

Barbara Schillaci takes crabs by the claws: vote 8 “Barbara grabs the crabs by the claws!” Miccio exclaims in amazement as he observes one of the sadistic tests he slyly subjects the travellers. Not even during this eighth stage did the Sicilians and the Schillacis manage to become formidable opponents, but the champion’s wife would like to be so with all of herself. In fact, while her husband, still tried by the aftermath of the disease, admires the landscapes and curses the adversities, she does the impossible to stay in the race. She cares. “Because I’m a warrior, at home I run a business without problems and here instead I feel like a moron, a loser,” he complains at the height of (understandable) frustration. Her consort Totò doesn’t actively give her this great hand, but proves to be fundamental as moral support: “We’ve come this far, the eighth episode! What do you want to do? give up now that there are two left?”. He then hugs her wiping her tears and goes back to eating the fried banana that he had left in half of her to comfort her. As usual, they finish penultimate and narrowly escape elimination. After all, it’s a shame they get away with so little. It seems that in Cambodia none of the natives knew how to speak English and this was a big obstacle for all the couples in the competition. For all but them, now very used to it. From the first episode, in fact, not knowing how to utter a single syllable other than our Italian language, they make their way through gestures and the “language of the heart”. Back to Barbara, we’re here to say that she has no reason to feel inferior to anyone. With all the hardships involved, she is carrying the entire ordeal of Beijing Express on her shoulders. She is literally “one who grabs crabs by the claws”. Let others try.

Enzo Miccio sins of doing good (and historical revisionism): vote 4.5 Perfidious is perfidious. And we love it for that. Even if it is increasingly difficult to forgive him for the fact that he is gradually taking the place of Costantino Della Gherardesca. More than a tandem management, that of Enzo Miccio increasingly assumes the contours of a one man show. Perhaps predestined to be at the helm of the most cynical show on our TV, we also appreciate the sadism of the wedding planner: despite having before our eyes the difficulties of the trials to which the unfortunate travelers are subjected, he never has any mercy. And there is no mistake, however infinitesimal, that he condones for couples. All the more reason, therefore, it was alienating to hear him sing the praises of the activists Giorgia Soleri and Federica Fabrizio, eliminated with merit in this eighth stage. Sure, it’s not like he could give them a hasty greeting, but he couldn’t even overstep the boundaries of science fiction: “You know you’re not heavy, on the contrary, we discovered you were light. With that beautiful light-heartedness of the twenties”. But when, please? A frankly unacceptable historical revisionism. Much more coherent, however, the always impeccable Costantino who limited himself to annotating saying: “Say hello to Ernesto and Damiano – the two engaged, ed – and happy return to Italy”. Also because, if everything is worth it, then the Sicilians compared to the Newlyweds are graceful gazelles and the Mediterraneans will participate in the reboot of Velone next summer. Please. See also Listeria-contaminated sausages in supermarkets

The delicious cruelty of the authors: vote 8/9 If the Maleficent Witch of Sleeping Beauty and Nicolò Machiavelli had been able to procreate, thus the lineage of the authors of Beijing Express would have been born. Only in this eighth stage, we have seen the travelers deal with Khmer, the Cambodian language, whose alphabet is recognized as among the most complicated in the world. And our heroes have been forced to learn it with the sole aid of photographic memory, without being able to write anything down. The advantage test then saw the couples clash in a duel in the splendid setting of a muddy rice field: perched precariously on a severed tree trunk, they had to try to make the opponent lose his balance by lashing him with very heavy sticks. Isn’t that a situation where anyone would want to see their worst enemy? And it was only this. Each episode looks like an increasingly cruel remake of the mythological (and lamented) show “A Thousand Ways to Die”, only the contestants have to survive, no matter what or how. In addition to the perfidy, behind each round there is an endless study of the local culture which is then translated into petty torture. So far we had guilty of forgetting to thank the authors of the reality show for the great show that their wickedness is able to give us each episode. Indeed, every edition. Giving birth to the most beautiful and surprising program on our TV is not a game. Sure, who knows how, in everyday life, whoever writes this show reacts to any wrongdoing. Maybe, better not to think about it…

Activists, the epilogue of the martyr Giorgia Soleri: vote 3 Assuming that Federica Fabrizio, on Instagram @Federippi, was a lighter bloodletting than expected, the travel companion Giorgia Soleri made up for it by putting the heavy load on. Holy martyr to herself, she spent the entire edition counting her medical records like a rosary. Even in the moment of elimination (which should have arrived well before this eighth stage), here is the farewell whine: “Unfortunately I have five chronic diseases, I came here to remind myself that I can still have a life and that I must not let myself stop from fear”. All commendable, for heaven’s sake, were it not for the eighth time in eight episodes that we hear her repeat the same, identical words of heroism and anguish regarding her physical condition. While Schillaci, still debilitated by the consequences of the colon cancer that attacked him last year, spoke about it on only one touching occasion. “We are young, but the body imposes limits that must be respected,” underlined Fabrizio. And we are certainly not here to blame her but, perhaps precisely because of this, it would have been better to follow Beijing Express from the sofa at home. If Soleri has never missed an opportunity to complain via social media, we had to endure this and precisely during the toughest and most impracticable adventure game on our TV. In any case, thanks to this long and exhausting exposure to forced lamentation, from today we can all say “Survivor” in the Instagram bio. Waiting for brands, rich prizes and cocktail parties. Of which then, of course, we will complain. Als sprach Giorgia, maîtresse à penser of the like-catcher victimhood. But that, today, is called “activism”. See also Ancona, cooling "helmets" against hair loss from chemo donated to the Oncology Clinic