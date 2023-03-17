One of the most demanding but also the most exciting challenges in the male world is that of paternityever-evolving role. On the occasion of Father’s Daywhich is celebrated every year on March 19, Federico Ghiglioneeducator, family mediator, creator of the site professionepapa.it and author of Dads explained to moms (Einaudi), he gave us 10 tips to try to be a good contemporary father.

The father must “ally” with the mother

Dad has to squeeze one strong alliance with mom, must realize that each couple must build their own educational project. Fathers, as well as mothers, must know that that “pact” between them will be the product of the two different experiences. The first thing, says Ghiglione, is to realize be part of a project for two.

Ask your partner for support

The arrival of a child upsets not only the mother’s life but also the father’s, even if we tend to talk little about it. Even the man is grappling with a big change and often, even if he doesn’t say it openly, he finds it hard to take measures with this new experience. In short, the father should not be afraid to ask his partner for support.

The authoritarian father has failed

The role of fathers has changed mainly thanks to failure of the authoritarian father figure. From there, there was the need to invent a new way that would see dads more involved from an emotional point of view and as regards the assistance and care of their children. A dad more available in terms of time and affection. Difficult task because it was necessary to find a figure who was close from an emotional point of view, but who maintained the ability to educate. Educating in an authoritarian way is easy, but losing. Educating in a different way is more complex, because a difficult balance must be found.

No to father friends

The first thing not to do is to play the role of “friend” instead of “father”. It’s a wrong way to get to the relationship with your child. It is a path that seems easy, but which does not leave room for that hierarchical distance that is needed to educate a child.

Dad doesn’t just have to play

Often fathers, in order to take possession of the affective and emotional side, think – wrongly – that spending time playing with their children is enough. The father must not think that he has exhausted his role only by playing but also by educating, which is the most complex task.

Don’t be afraid of confrontation

During the children’s adolescence, the father must not be afraid of confrontation. In this period the kids need a side, maybe even to go against it and emancipate themselves. The father therefore must have the strength to overcome the frustration of losing a little affection and harmony, in the name of the maintaining a rule. Then it is not certain that the boy will follow that rule, but at least he has a reference point around which to form.

Teaching children what love is

Today kids need an affective and emotional education. They need to understand what love is and that sexuality has to be coupled with that. Because they have a very “mechanistic” sex education and therefore risk missing out on something. They have to learn that there is a language of love and that sexuality is part of it. Then there is also petty sexuality, but at least they must be able to understand the difference.

Be the role model

Dads must make an effort to understand that, especially for daughters, they must be the reference model, so that the girl or young woman has sufficient “equipment” to know how to make her own life choices, says Ghiglione.

Have the strength to bear the mistakes of the children

Before taking shape a teenager needs to be wrong, even a lot. And against a son who makes a mistake, the father suffers on two levels: both from an educational point of view and from that of self-respect. And the second is the most difficult plan. But he must have the strength to bear his son’s mistakes.

Be a staple for your children

Doing the parent’s job also has a symbolic part and the father must make an effort to keep the point, because set an example for their children and we know that children do what they see as a model and not what they are told. Dad must try to represent a definite model, not an uncertain one, even if this may mean being inconsistent. The attempt must be to be a fixed point.

