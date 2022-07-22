The Genoese startupper has 3 key featuresand they are all connected to each other: love the mare, does not want to leave his city (and if he is forced to, he wants to return) and wears boat shoes. The latter is the most visible difference with what happens in other realities in the rest of the world: yes the sweatshirt, yes the shorts and informal clothing (because the substance counts more than the shape), but no sneakers.

We realized this by participating in the last one Genoa Startup Weekorganized in the new headquarters of Talent Garden Genova by the young Guglielmo Schenardi, who is 24 years old and obviously has his own startup: his name is Rita, has already raised one million euros in funding, and deals with the protection of personal data. Schenardi’s is just one of the (surprisingly many) stories of startups born in Liguria: obviously there is WyScout by Matteo Campodonico from Chiavari, founded in 2004, became a world leader in the football sector and an indispensable analysis tool for practically all teams, and in 2019 sold for over 20 million dollars to the Americans of Hudl.

Tech Transfer Day CDP Venture Capital, robots and the future of Italy: “Ideas must be able to become companies” by Emanuele Capone, Beatrice D’Oria June 27, 2022



But there are also little known and yet very large realities: it is the case of Rulex, created in 2007 Marco Muselli, who uses his AI algorithms to help companies in logistics and among its customers has banks and multinationals active in the food and household goods sector; or Brain, founded in 2016 by Francesco Cricchio, who always thanks to AI allows customers (almost all Americans) to invest better on the stock market. Then there are those who are Genoese, even if you didn’t know they were Genoese: Buddyfitborn in 2019 from an idea by Giovanni Ciferri, is among the leading apps in Italy for streaming the gym from home and also has Ibrahimovic and Diletta Leotta among its supporters; D-Heartco-founded in 2015 by Nicolò Briante, produces and sells a home electrocardiograph with which to monitor the heart without going to the hospital, storing the data on the smartphone and possibly communicating it to the doctor.

And then there are the women. There is Vittoria Gozziwhich in 2016 he created WyLab (also in Chiavari), which functions both as an incubator for sports startups and as a venture incubator: so far it has invested 2 million euros in startups that have collected 20. And there is Chiara Marconico-founder of Chitare-commerce of made-to-measure and made in Italy lingerie, which raised over 800 thousand euros in 2020, aims to close a one million round by this year and employs 13 people, almost all women: “Now let’s add some men too,” he told us the CEO with a smile. Because in Liguria, even equal opportunities are different from usual.