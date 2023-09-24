Being happy: At what age is this best achieved – and how

At what age are people happiest? This seemingly simple question has been studied extensively over the past few decades – but a clear answer has long been lacking. A research team from the German Sport University Cologne, the Ruhr University Bochum, the Johannes Gutenberg University Mainz and the Swiss universities in Bern and Basel have now examined the question in detail.

When are we happiest?

The team examined 443 samples from studies with over 460,000 participants. “We focused on the changes in three central components of subjective well-being,” explains study author Susanne Bücker. The team differentiated “being happy” into three areas:

Life satisfaction Positive emotional states Negative emotional states

They note:

Life satisfaction

decreased between the ages of nine and 16, increased slightly until the age of 70, then decreased again until the age of 96.

The positive emotional states

showed a general decline from age nine to age 94.

The negative emotional states

fluctuated slightly between the ages of nine and 22, decreased slightly until the age of 60 and then increased again.

The team published its results in the journal Psychological Bulletin.

We become happier and happier – until we get older

“Overall, the study revealed a favorable development pattern across large parts of life when we look at life satisfaction and negative feelings.” , sums up Susanne Bücker. The researchers attribute the slight decline in life satisfaction between the ages of nine and 16 to, among other things, developments that lead to changes in one’s own body and social life during puberty.

From young adulthood onwards, satisfaction increases again. Positive feelings tend to decrease from childhood to late adulthood. In very late adulthood, all components of subjective well-being tended to worsen rather than improve. “This could be due to the fact that in very old people, physical performance declines, health often deteriorates and social contacts decrease; “not least because peers die,” the researcher suspects.

The authors of the study conclude that the study therefore underlines the need to consider and promote subjective well-being with its various components across the entire lifespan. Their results could have important clues for the development of intervention programs, particularly those aimed at maintaining or improving subjective well-being in late life.

Tips to become happy

Happiness is less a question of circumstances and more a question of attitude and behavior – at least that’s what happiness researcher Tobias Esch says. In the FOCUS Gesundheit podcast “Put through its paces” he gives tips on how to achieve happiness.

1. Exercise and relaxation: The secret to happiness

Esch emphasizes that regular exercise is an essential part of happiness. “Ideally, I exercise for 30 minutes a day,” he says. But not only exercise, but also relaxation plays a crucial role. “We should be consciously present several times a day and perceive with all our senses,” says the happiness researcher. He also emphasizes the importance of good sleep and conscious nutrition.” The data on this is dramatic. “Studies show that the majority of the adult population does not sleep well,” warns Esch.

2. Enjoyment and mindfulness: Happiness is in the details

According to Esch, another path to happiness lies in enjoyment and mindfulness. “When it comes to nutrition, it’s not just about what I eat, but also about winding down and, above all, the enjoyment aspect,” he explains. Esch emphasizes that conscious immersion in the present promotes connection with oneself and the world.

3. Happiness and Health: A Complex Relationship

The connection between happiness and health is more complicated than you think: illnesses do not necessarily mean that you are unhappy. Surprisingly, people aged 60 and over are particularly satisfied. Chronic illnesses often occur at this age. “If it becomes life-threatening, happiness is difficult,” says the neuroscientist. “But otherwise you can be very happy even with health restrictions.”

In the English-speaking world there is the term “German fear”, i.e. always emphasizing the negative and worrying. “This also applies to the topic of health,” says Esch. He emphasizes how important it is to pay conscious attention to your own health and not to allow yourself to be overwhelmed by fears and worries.

4. Social relationships: The key to happiness

The importance of successful social relationships for happiness is particularly high. “If I’m networked, I’m connected,” says Esch. He recommends analyzing your own social network and consciously investing in relationships that give you a feeling of love and belonging. “That doesn’t mean I have to formally say goodbye to someone from my life, but I may not necessarily invest in relationships that don’t feel right to me,” he explains. You can ask yourself the following questions to analyze your own social contacts:

Who can I consciously send love to? Who do I feel loved by? Who do I feel seen and noticed by?

5. The concept of “flow”: A state of happiness

The concept of “flow”, a state in which you forget space, time and place and completely lose yourself in an activity, also makes you happy. “It’s a total feeling of exhilaration, even if it’s tiring and challenging,” says Esch. The flow state is often associated with an activity and promotes a feeling of presence and focus in the now.

