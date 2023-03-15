Learn to become the blacksmith of your fortune and to give your fortune a helping hand

Today is World Happiness Day reminding us to always be mindful, grateful and kind (Image source: Марина Вельможко, Pixabay)

We all want to be happy – but very few are…

Why is that? Does life really throw a spanner in the works? Or are we hindering ourselves in leading a happy life?

In fact, it’s mostly the latter! Happiness researchers have found out that the predisposition to happiness is 40 percent in our own hands! Although 50 percent are determined by our genes, living conditions only account for around 10 percent. It is therefore fair to say that being happy can be learned and that everyone can take their happiness into their own hands!

Happiness goes around the world

Today, on World Happiness Day, we are reminded that the common good, compassion and sustainable development contribute far more to a happy society than economic growth and sales. According to the motto of this year’s World Happiness Day “Be Mindful. Be Grateful. Be child”.

We also convey this in our seminar “ Being happy can be learned“: How mindfulness can help us to have more happiness and feelings of happiness, what gratitude has to do with happiness and how we can become more grateful, how you can develop your own roadmap to happiness and thus become kinder – towards yourself and others.

The happiest people live in Scandinavia

This year also marks a special event: The World Happiness Report is celebrating its tenth anniversary! This report brings together data from over 150 countries around the world every year, showing how people from those countries evaluate their lives. Then they are sorted into a list, depending on the corresponding state of happiness and happiness. Finland remains unbeaten in first place (it has been for several years), closely followed by Denmark and Iceland. The Scandinavian principle of “hygge” seems to be working well, because Sweden and Norway are also among the top ten countries: 7th and 8th, to be precise! Germany, on the other hand, is languishing in 14th place…

Of course, we are still in a very good position with this, if you look at the last countries on the list. But why, even though we live in a safe country, for example, where schooling is accessible to everyone (and women) and freedom and democracy are the greatest good, are we still somewhat lagging behind compared to our Scandinavian neighbors? And that despite the fact that we have had a Ministry of Happiness with a self-appointed Minister of Happiness since 2012?

Is it perhaps because we worry and think about far too much and forget to be happy?

Being happy can be learned!

There are some things that we can and should be happy about – yes, being happy also has a lot to do with allowing yourself to be! And all this will be in our seminar “ Being happy can be learned“ discussed. This has nothing to do with esotericism either! On the contrary, there are various scientifically validated happiness training methods that we will present to you in the seminar. We also use exercises and interventions from happiness research and positive psychology that you can easily integrate into your everyday life.

Incidentally, modern brain research has also confirmed that such seminars are a benefit for all of us: scientific studies have proven unequivocally that it is worth training happiness and well-being because it allows you to take a big step towards a happy and fulfilling life .

Just try it out and use the one you are entitled to, for example educational leave! Our seminars are recognized in most federal states.

