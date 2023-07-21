BELANO medical expands international business

Sales increase by 30 percent – user studies with 400 participants

Hennigsdorf b. Berlin, July 20, 2023 – The biotechnology pioneer BELANO medical AG closed the past financial year with a sales increase of around 30 percent, despite inflation and the energy crisis. Demand has risen sharply over the course of 2022, particularly in the B2B business, in which the company processes natural microbiotic active ingredients and provides formulations for other brand labels. “Fortunately, this trend continued in the first half of 2023,” says Dr. Bernd Wegener, CEO of BELANO medical.

In addition to the existing corporate business with well-known German companies from the pharmaceutical and cosmetics industry, other mainly international customers have been added in the past 18 months, including from the Netherlands, Ukraine, Spain, Poland and Switzerland. This positive development corresponds to the goals of the corporate strategy, which was aimed at internationalization and expansion of the business customer business.

In the end customer business via direct sales and sales via online pharmacies, BELANO medical was also able to increase sales in the past and current financial year. “One reason for this is certainly the high level of attention that we were able to achieve with two user studies,” explains Prof. Dr. Christine Lang, Head of Research and Development. Around 400 people affected took part in the two studies, which underpin the effectiveness of the active ingredients “ibiotics stimulans” (e.g. for neurodermatitis, rosacea and other skin diseases) and “ventrisana” (inflammation in the mouth such as periodontal disease or also for helicobacter and other inflammatory diseases) developed and sold by BELANO medical.

The user study to investigate the active ingredient in neurodermatitis was carried out in 2022 in cooperation with the German Neurodermatitis Association. The study on the prevention of periodontal disease and bleeding gums was completed in June 2023, the evaluation will be completed shortly. “We achieved very positive results in both studies and were able to demonstrate the very high efficiency of our products,” says Prof. Lang. As a result, those affected expressed a very high level of satisfaction and frequently recommended the active ingredients or products “ibiotics” and “ibiotics med” as well as “ventrisana”. “We can see the high recommendation rate directly in the sales figures,” says Lang.

BELANO medical AG is a biotechnology company that researches the mode of action of probiotic microorganisms and uses the results to develop positive active ingredients in medical and care products. Novel microbiome-based therapeutic approaches for medical skin care, to prevent diseases and to support healing processes are developed and marketed. In this way, new therapy options are created for diseases and indications that have not been satisfactorily treated up to now. The aim is to make these patent-protected active ingredients and their products available to everyone. The company relies on cooperation with distributors, brand manufacturers and drugstore chains at home and abroad.

company contact

BELANO MEDICAL AG

John Lang

Neuendorfstrasse

16761 Hennigsdorf bei Berlin

(03302) 86 37 995

Press contact

BELANO medical AG / Claudius Kroker · Text & Media

Prof. Dr. Christine Lang

Neuendorfstrasse

16761 Hennigsdorf bei Berlin

(03302) 86 37 995

