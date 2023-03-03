March 03, 202311:26

Ansa In Belarus, Ales Bialiatski60 years old, winner of Nobel Peace Prize, was sentenced by the Minsk court to ten years’ imprisonment for smuggling and financing “activities that seriously violate public order”. This was announced by the Russian press agency Ria Novosti. The criminal case against Bialiatski and other founders of the human rights organization Viasna, which started in the mid-1980s and is not recognized by the Belarusian authorities, was launched in January.

Bialiatski’s supporters see this conviction as retaliation for his human rights efforts.

With the activist, co-winner of the 2022 Nobel Peace Prize together with the Russian human rights NGO Memorial and the Ukrainian organization “Center for Civil Liberties” and a leading figure in the democratic movement in Belarus, others two co-defendants, imprisoned and tried: Valentin Stefanovitch and Vladimir Labkovitch, sentenced, respectively, to nine and seven years’ imprisonment.

The three spent more than a year and a half in a pre-trial detention center. Dmitry Solovyov, who had fled the country, was instead sentenced to eight years’ imprisonment in absentia. The four dissidents were accused of “smuggling at least 201,000 euros and 54,000 dollars” and of “financing protests under the guise of human rights activities”, as reported

Novaya Gazeta.

The main opponent of the regime of Alexander Lukashenko, who has ruled Belarus since 1994, Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, denounced a “shameful injustice”. “We have to do everything to fight it,” she said on Twitter.

Metsola: sentence of Bialiatski insult to justice “I am disturbed by the 10-year prison sentence for Nobel Peace Prize winner and Sakharov laureate Ales Bialiatski.” Thus the president of the European Parliament, Roberta Metsola, following the condemnation of the Belarusian dissident. “The politically motivated sentences against Bialiatski and other activists are an insult to justice,” Metsola added via Twitter.

“Nobel Prize winners Ales Bialiatski, Valiantsin Stefanovich and Uladzimir Labkovich were sentenced to several years in prison solely for their years of commitment to the rights, dignity and freedom of people in Belarus. The charges and trial were a farce”. German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock wrote on Twitter. “The Minsk regime is fighting civil society with violence and imprisonment. This is as much a daily shame as Lukashenko’s support for Putin’s war. We demand an end to political persecution and freedom for the more than 1,400 political prisoners,” wrote Baerbock again.

