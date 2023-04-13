3
Brand name: Belbake
Name: Prepared for Cre’me Caramel
Reason for reporting: Recall due to the risk of the presence of allergens
Publication date: April 13, 2023
Belbake Recall Model – Mix for Cre’me Caramel
13-04-2023 – PDF
(268.1 Kb)
