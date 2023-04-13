Home Health Belbake – Preparation for Cre’me Caramel
Belbake – Preparation for Cre'me Caramel

Belbake – Preparation for Cre'me Caramel

Brand name: Belbake

Name: Prepared for Cre’me Caramel

Reason for reporting: Recall due to the risk of the presence of allergens

Publication date: April 13, 2023

  Belbake Recall Model – Mix for Cre'me Caramel

