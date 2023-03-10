As is well known, people had initially hoped for more from the vaccination against Corona. It should prevent the infection itself and thus end the pandemic quickly. Today we know that vaccination only reduces infection and transmission to a limited extent, and not for long either. However, there is a benefit in terms of severe courses and death, insofar the vaccination has helped “pandemic policy” that the strategy „flatten the curve“ was successful. Before some gasp now: By that I don’t mean that everything about the corona measures was good and successful.

Side effects are an important field of research for corona vaccination, partly because so many people are vaccinated against corona and rare side effects therefore occur frequently overall.

Many lateral thinkers not only see no benefit from the vaccination, they also see side effects on an unprecedented scale. Parts of this scene even support the thesis that the vaccination serves the purposeful reduction of the population. But even “moderate” lateral thinkers are often so fascinated by the side effects that they see things that don’t exist.

A current example is a contribution by Gunter Frank, who is actually a clever man and who used to criticize all sorts of health errors sharply and sometimes in a very funny way. With Corona, however, he lost the ability to think critically, especially self-critically controlled thinking. Here he is on a mission. He wants to expose.

On the populist page “Axis of the Good” he wrote on 11/28/2022 a comment to a Study by Bowe et al. published, in which allegedly an explosive finding was sent and deliberately hidden. The fact that the truth about vaccination is being kept secret is a constantly recurring topos among lateral thinkers. Here, too, on gasping prophylaxis: Of course, this does not mean, conversely, that the pharmaceutical industry always plays with open cards.

Frank states:

“Studies often show the opposite of what they claim (…) None of the said experts are obviously able to read studies correctly and classify them accordingly. A blatant inability to properly deal with statistical numbers is revealed. (…) Accordingly, with each new infection, the number of new cases that statistically correlate with the re-infection decreases. But even this conclusion is completely irrelevant, because there is one important influencing factor that nobody mentions. Neither did the authors of the study. Because it’s well hidden. To do this, you have to click on the so-called “Supplementaries” (supplements) and download the tables as Excel spreadsheets. (…) Now click on Table 4. Here you can read in black and white that the non-vaccinated have the lowest mortality rate, those who have been vaccinated once and then those who have been vaccinated twice or more have the highest mortality rate. Is there a word about this in the text of the study? I did not find it. Why? Because then the chances of a publication and thus a further career step for the authors would have decreased.”

Vaccinations increase mortality in reinfection? That would fit seamlessly into the well-cultivated lateral thinker narrative of the deadly corona vaccinations. It’s just funny that this hasn’t been noticed for a long time in view of the many reinfections in the wake of the omicron variant. But what if the scientists sweep everything under the table for fear of a career break?

The table that Frank refers to is this and it is about the first row I highlighted in yellow for the risk increase after reinfection:

At first glance, one is struck by the fact that the hazard ratio (HR) for mortality is 1.67 for the unvaccinated, 2.25 for those who have been vaccinated once and 1.97 for those who have been vaccinated twice. The difference between the unvaccinated and the once vaccinated is also statistically significant. So is he right?

The HRs given here compare mortality risks with and without reinfection after 6 months, i.e. in the unvaccinated with and without reinfection and in the vaccinated with and without reinfection. The 1.67 can essentially be read in such a way that reinfection in unvaccinated individuals within a time window of 6 months increases mortality by 67%. But: The vaccination status groups cannot be easily compared with each other.