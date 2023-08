Bella Hadid. Avril Lavigne. And also our Victoria Cabello. What they have in common is an insidious, debilitating and often very difficult to diagnose disease, because it can cause non-specific symptoms such as fatigue, fever and headache. And it is perhaps no coincidence that the three celebrities just mentioned are all women, because the disorder we are talking about – Lyme disease, caused by a bacterium transmitted by tick bites – could almost be considered a female pathology.

