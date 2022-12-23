Home Health Belluno, renovated gym at the Calvi institute: safe, modern and functional
Health

Belluno, renovated gym at the Calvi institute: safe, modern and functional

by admin
Belluno, renovated gym at the Calvi institute: safe, modern and functional

After a long wait, in the presence of local and provincial institutions and representatives of parents and children, the new gym of the Calvi institute it was officially inaugurated. To refurbish the structure, one was needed expenditure of more than one million euroscompared to the eight hundred thousand initially foreseen.

Structurally they have been done works for consolidation, for seismic adjustment and improvement interventions to allow a multifunctional use of the gym, they can in fact also use it sports associations outside the school context.

The compliance and completion of paperwork will bring the capacity of the structure a about six hundred people.

The principal Maria Pastrellowelcoming provincial and municipal institutions, did the honors and underlined in a very heartfelt way how this place, whose inauguration was long awaited by the whole school, is important for teaching but also for associations and potentially also for public events.

“The measure of waiting also means the importance of the moment because it marks, not only a point of arrival, but also a stage in a path of the institute and the community”, commented Pastrello.

After the usual introductions, the president of the Province of Belluno Roberto Padrin who emphasized how important it is to give back to the community and to the children a renewed and safe space in which to practice sports: «Our children represent our future, we as a Province have the task of providing structures that are safe , adequate and advanced from a technological point of view. This is why we are carrying out a program aimed at schools because the buildings are old and need major interventions».

See also  Belluno, attempts to stab two policemen

«The commitment», continued Padrin, «is to intercept the problems and intervene in time to guarantee a improvement of quality of life within our institutesnow we will carry out an important intervention on Itis Segato and then we also plan an intervention on Galilei ».

The inauguration was welcomed with great enthusiasm not only by the institutions, but above all by those who work and study there at school, the Professor Andrea Salvadegoprofessor of motor sciences, in fact underlined how what is going to end was a particularly difficult year due to the impossibility of using the gym, but that now things will change for the better.

«With the new year the school will be able to count on one modern and safe structure which will be the basis for the development and implementation of academic programs. We are also available to collaborate with local sports associations», commented the professor.

The ceremony then ended with the classic ribbon cutting by the President of the Province, a cut that officially sanctioned the rebirth of the gymnasium.

You may also like

The government reneges on its promise: no advance...

Covid: new vaccines desperately sought

the effects on the organism are staggering

Inauguration of the garden and gym of the...

the Covid effect behind the 15,000 psychiatric cases

Benign paroxysmal positional vertigo: what it is and...

Policlinico di Messina, an app identifies the symptoms...

Why should we eat less white rice and...

Why should we eat less white rice and...

Two new vaccines are arriving in Trentino to...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy