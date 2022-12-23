After a long wait, in the presence of local and provincial institutions and representatives of parents and children, the new gym of the Calvi institute it was officially inaugurated. To refurbish the structure, one was needed expenditure of more than one million euroscompared to the eight hundred thousand initially foreseen.

Structurally they have been done works for consolidation, for seismic adjustment and improvement interventions to allow a multifunctional use of the gym, they can in fact also use it sports associations outside the school context.

The compliance and completion of paperwork will bring the capacity of the structure a about six hundred people.

The principal Maria Pastrellowelcoming provincial and municipal institutions, did the honors and underlined in a very heartfelt way how this place, whose inauguration was long awaited by the whole school, is important for teaching but also for associations and potentially also for public events.

“The measure of waiting also means the importance of the moment because it marks, not only a point of arrival, but also a stage in a path of the institute and the community”, commented Pastrello.

After the usual introductions, the president of the Province of Belluno Roberto Padrin who emphasized how important it is to give back to the community and to the children a renewed and safe space in which to practice sports: «Our children represent our future, we as a Province have the task of providing structures that are safe , adequate and advanced from a technological point of view. This is why we are carrying out a program aimed at schools because the buildings are old and need major interventions».

«The commitment», continued Padrin, «is to intercept the problems and intervene in time to guarantee a improvement of quality of life within our institutesnow we will carry out an important intervention on Itis Segato and then we also plan an intervention on Galilei ».

The inauguration was welcomed with great enthusiasm not only by the institutions, but above all by those who work and study there at school, the Professor Andrea Salvadegoprofessor of motor sciences, in fact underlined how what is going to end was a particularly difficult year due to the impossibility of using the gym, but that now things will change for the better.

«With the new year the school will be able to count on one modern and safe structure which will be the basis for the development and implementation of academic programs. We are also available to collaborate with local sports associations», commented the professor.

The ceremony then ended with the classic ribbon cutting by the President of the Province, a cut that officially sanctioned the rebirth of the gymnasium.