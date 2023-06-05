Belly and nutrition, which are the foods that help lose abdominal fat

Lose weight starting from belly is possible, starting from the choice of foods and useful products a deflate and to lose belly fat. What pushes us is not always a question of swimsuit fitting, but more often than not it is a choice linked to health and fitness personal well-being.

Stress, too fatty foods, unhealthy habits are a dangerous mix for the body, that’s why it’s important to give up bad habits and lead a healthy lifestyle. It is always better to rely on a good nutritionist to be followed during the weight loss journey. In any case it is possible to fight abdominal fat with aproper nutrition.

Lose belly fat, foods that help

To reduce abdominal fat it is important to favor a balanced diet, rich in foods useful for deflate the abdomen and with low fermentative power, taking care of chew slowly and slowly, to facilitate both ingestion and digestion itself. A food journey is necessary that includes healthy choices, which do not facilitate the glycemic peak and the sense of bloating, improving the sense of satiety and deflating the belly. Below you will find a list of the most suitable ones.

Dried fruit : such as almonds, walnuts, hazelnuts, pine nuts, pumpkin and sunflower seeds, sesame, peanuts; all with a high nutritional potential and protein source, rich in mineral salts and able to facilitate a valid sense of satiety. Very suitable as snacks to break hunger.

: such as almonds, walnuts, hazelnuts, pine nuts, pumpkin and sunflower seeds, sesame, peanuts; all with a high nutritional potential and protein source, rich in mineral salts and able to facilitate a valid sense of satiety. Very suitable as snacks to break hunger. fresh fruit : strawberries, blueberries, red fruits, banana perfect because they are rich in vitamins, mineral salts and water. They promote diuresis and give energy and healthy sugars, as well as activating a strong antioxidant action and anti-inflammatory, such as blueberries. Melon, kiwi, grapefruit, oranges, lemons, papaya and pineapple, are able to drain and improve digestion, without forgetting the avocado rich in beneficial fats but to be taken in moderation.

: strawberries, blueberries, red fruits, banana perfect because they are rich in vitamins, mineral salts and water. They promote diuresis and give energy and healthy sugars, as well as activating a strong and anti-inflammatory, such as blueberries. Melon, kiwi, grapefruit, oranges, lemons, papaya and pineapple, are able to drain and improve digestion, without forgetting the avocado rich in beneficial fats but to be taken in moderation. Vegetables : healthy and beneficial, it is better to prefer the detox, draining and deflating one such as radishes, followed by artichokes, asparagus and fennel to eliminate waste and regulate intestinal functions. Celery, carrots, courgettes, peppers, aubergines, lettuce, green beans, pumpkin, tomato, chard and spinach are also recommended. The ginger it is supportive because it improves digestive functions, while bay leaf, basil, mint, thyme, cumin, rosemary, fennel seeds reduce intestinal gas.

: healthy and beneficial, it is better to prefer the detox, draining and deflating one such as radishes, followed by artichokes, asparagus and fennel to eliminate waste and regulate intestinal functions. Celery, carrots, courgettes, peppers, aubergines, lettuce, green beans, pumpkin, tomato, chard and spinach are also recommended. The it is supportive because it improves digestive functions, while bay leaf, basil, mint, thyme, cumin, rosemary, fennel seeds reduce intestinal gas. Protein and dairy products : as regards the first go-ahead for lean meat and fish, followed by eggs rich in vitamin B12, tofu and soy for vegetarians/vegans. As far as dairy products are concerned, it is better to prefer zero fat products, without added sugars and light.

: as regards the first go-ahead for lean meat and fish, followed by eggs rich in vitamin B12, tofu and soy for vegetarians/vegans. As far as dairy products are concerned, it is better to prefer zero fat products, without added sugars and light. Whole grains and fiber : in place of carbohydrates they are perfect because they are made with lightly processed flours, to favor intestinal cleansing and deflate the stomach. Between cereals the most suitable are quinoa and corn, followed by amaranth, millet, buckwheat, oatmeal and a little rice but always brown.

: in place of carbohydrates they are perfect because they are made with lightly processed flours, to favor intestinal cleansing and deflate the stomach. Between the most suitable are quinoa and corn, followed by amaranth, millet, buckwheat, oatmeal and a little rice but always brown. Hydration: first line water, preferably natural, useful for draining and cleaning. The deflating herbal teas such as the one with fennel are also highly recommended.

Flat stomach, foods and habits to avoid

If the abdomen is swollen and tends to accumulate fat, it is essential to change your usual habits and diet. Follow one healthy lifestyle it’s the answer to feeling lighter and getting a lean stomach. For this reason it is important to avoid all foods and foods that bloat, weigh down and favor bloating. Among these i legumes followed by carbohydrates in particular those made with white flours, but also sweets and products rich in sugars and fats.

Between the fruit better to avoid or limit apples, pears, apricots, peaches, mangoes, watermelon, persimmons, plums and prunes, and vegetables better to reduce the consumption of almost all cruciferous, peas, garlic, onion, beets and mushrooms. Between dairy products stop products rich in fat and whole milk. We also need to limit fizzy drinks, wine and spirits spirits, smoke, condiments and overly elaborate sauces, salt. Bloating and abdominal fat can often indicate digestive or intestinal problems, so an exam or check-up can be useful for monitoring the health of the body.