Benedetta Mazza: “Insulted on social media because I lost weight”

Damn social networks, cross and delight of my life. On the one hand they are an irreplaceable tool for anyone doing a job like mine, on the other they expose you to anyone’s superficial judgment. I am an anomalous girl in the Italian television and fashion scene. We talk a lot about body positivity (a movement focused on combating body mockery, the so-called body shamingpromoting the acceptance of all physical aspects regardless of one’s size and shape, ed), but In reality, size still matters a lot.

I come from the experience of Miss Italy in 2008, in a period in which the consensus for curvy women was starting to spread. Consent that ideally is also supported by fashion houses, but in practice this is not the case. For a few plus-size models who walk the catwalk or are famous on Instagram, there are hundreds of very skinny girls who tread the catwalks or expose themselves on social media. A way to clear your conscience? Perhaps.

Fact is that there is still strong discrimination related to sizes. And the role of social networks is decisive, with the continuous proposition of images far from any reality, which pushes younger people not to accept themselves and to want to “make up” themselves as teenagers.

Benedetta Mazza: «It is thought that if you lose weight you are standardized»

I have almost always worn a 44, a normal size. I’m curvy. The ideal size for the television world is around 40-42. I’ve seen so many girls go crazy to stay slim, many others resort to cosmetic surgery just to be able to work. I never wanted to get sick for this. I have a constitution of a certain type, I’m Emilian and I like to eat. At the restaurant I certainly do not give up ordering dessert.

In the last two years I have had important weight changes, related to health problems. For reasons related to stress, my body reacted and my metabolism suffered. There are those who, when going through complicated situations like the ones I experienced, lose their appetite and those who find it hard to sleep. I had intestinal problems. Every time I ate I had to go to the bathroom. It was as if I could not assimilate the food. Result: I lost ten kilos quickly, without doing any diet.

Many times, when we see a person on social media, we focus only on the physical change, but not on what lies behind this transformation. Automatically making the connection “you’ve lost weight, so you’re fine” is sheer madness. If there are strong swings, as in my case, it means that something is going on.

Despite the good talk about body positivity, you keep thinking that if you’re flesh you’re wrong, if you lose weight instead you have standardized yourself, you have become like the others. When I lost a lot of kilos, I was struck by the comments on Instagram that were basically divided on two different positions. On the one hand envy was unleashed, with insults. On the other hand, a lot of little girls asked me how I did it. In fact, the thinner you are, the more you work in my world. And I too, inevitably, was more successful.

A world dominated by the aesthetic canon

Raising awareness of the importance of accepting oneself as one is plays a crucial role, but often even those who deal with the topic are not comfortable in their own physicality. We need to see if all the standard-bearers of a topic are really at peace with themselves. There are not a few influencers and showbiz women who have based the first part of their career on being curvy. Then, once they lost weight, they changed register.

The problem is that now beauty can be bought, so it has become a consumer good. You see crazy divas who were very different before the cosmetic procedures. The pressure is strong, because you are being weighed for your body and not just in television and fashion. In these sectors it is to the nth degree, because the aesthetic canon is decisive, but this situation has also resulted in the “normal” world of work. Only that, if you start from aesthetics, you stay there. If you use beauty as a means of approval, if you exploit it, you will eventually be exploited. You will be judged on your looks alone.

I chose to live, deciding that my mental health was more important than adapting to the standards set by others. I never weigh myself: my mood doesn’t depend on the weight gain or loss on the scale. I decided to surround myself with people who love me, eliminating those who took away my security. If you feel loved, you accept yourself much more easily, even if you are not in the ideal physical shape.

Benedetta Mazza: “I dream of having children”

Of course, appearance has played a big part in my life and I know I’m good looking, otherwise I wouldn’t have entered beauty contests. But I never wanted to exasperate mother nature’s gift. I don’t wear much makeup, I dress comfortably, I don’t dye my hair. Introducing myself as the girl next door comes naturally to me and so I can empathize with women too, perhaps because I don’t bother. Sexy panther is not my style.

A deep desire of mine is to have a family with children. In the past I have also had much talked about sentimental relationships, because I was engaged to famous and complicated characters with troubled and particular stories. Simple people like me are often attracted to those of the opposite character. It is undoubtedly difficult to strike the right balance. I was also little, I gave value and weight to things that now no longer interest me. I hadn’t experienced any areas of pain yet, so I didn’t know what I wanted or what I didn’t want.

I would like to have my private space untouchable. I would like the experience of pregnancy in a whileincluding body transformation. For my work it could be compromising, but such an important passage in life cannot be renounced in the name of aesthetics.

Read also…

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

