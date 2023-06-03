Benedetti blows up San Nicola: Bari in the play-off final. Sudtirol dream ends

Bari are the first finalists of the Serie B playoffs and await the winner between Parma and Cagliari (3-2 first leg for the Sardinians) scheduled for tomorrow. In a record-breaking San Nicola, with over 51,000 spectators, Mignani’s team suffered for a long time as they were unable to undermine the solid defense of the South Tyroleans: the most tempting opportunities came from Cheddira, the ball just wide, and Vicari, a header that call Poluzzi to the big parade. In the end of the first half then the episode that could change the match: Ricci is in fact sent off for a foul by the last man on Curto in an offensive projection.

In the second half it is always Bari who play the match with SudTirol all closed to protect their area despite being in numerical superiority. The fort holds up until the 70th minute when the hosts’ goal arrives thanks to the new entrants: Botta frees himself from a cross from the right, Folorunsho acts as a bank in the center of the area and Benedetti turns behind Poluzzi who this time cannot do nothing. The finish is fragmented and tense, with many hints of a fight on the pitch, but the result does not change despite the extra recovery granted by the referee despite SudTirol pouring completely into the Apulian area. At the triple whistle, the joy of San Nicola explodes with Bari who, thanks to the best position in the standings, fly towards the last act of the race for promotion to Serie A.

Bari-South Tyrol 1-0 (one way 0-1)

70’ Benedetti