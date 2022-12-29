Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI is in serious but stable health conditions. “His situation hasn’t changed compared to yesterday”, sources in contact with the former Mater Ecclesiae monastery tell ANSA. The Pontiff emeritus spent the night continuously under the supervision of doctors and monitoring will continue in the next few hours.

ANSA.it The news, given by ANSA with a FLASH at 11:46, became breaking news on all continents © Ansa

THE RENOUNCEMENT OF RATZINGER

After the sensational renunciation of February 11, 2013 and a period of about four weeks intended for the preparation of the conclave, Ratzinger has formally renounced the papal throne on February 28, 2013, thus opening the so-called phase of the vacant seat. At that moment he left the Vatican for a short time, flying by helicopter to Castel Gandolfo, where he spent the time of the Conclave precisely so as not to influence, not even just with his indirect presence, the choice of the new Pope.

But after Bergoglio’s election on March 13, 2013, Benedict XVI returned to the Vatican to take possession of his new home, the Mater ecclesiae monastery on top of Mount Vatican, near the reproduction of the Grotto of Lourdes.

Almost nothing official has ever leaked about Benedict XVI’s health, except in the declarations of his historic secretary, Msgr. Gaenswein who has always spoken of a “clear head” but of continuous physical aggravations, especially as regards walking problems which at one point they even forced him to use a walker.

Recently, it was the writer and mathematician Giorgio Odifreddi who revealed that Ratzinger has been aphonic for some time now. It is not known if he has ever contracted covid but he has certainly been vaccinated.

The Archbishop of Munich, Reinhard Marx, invited the faithful to gather in prayer for Benedict XVI, accepting the appeal of Pope Francis. “If the Holy Father Francis tells us that we must unite in prayer, we will do so today in a special way with young Christians”, said the cardinal in Bad Toelz, opening the diocesan days of the Sternsingers in Bavaria.