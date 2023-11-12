Home » Benefit assessment | Basics and background / November 23, 2023
Health

Benefit assessment | Basics and background / November 23, 2023

Benefit assessment | Basics and background / November 23, 2023

Webinar – additional (benefit), harm, evidence, PICO, outcome, certainty of results: The world of Cost-benefit assessment and evidence-based medicine is littered with terms and methodical processes that are not always immediately obvious to outsiders. They are usually left with the big questions:

Why do we need one? Benefit assessment? How are they designed? Procedures in the course of the benefit assessment? Apply particularities for medical device manufacturers – and if so, which ones?

Ours offers a well-founded introduction to the development framework, the basic assumptions and terminology of benefit assessment

Webinar
Benefit assessment | Basics and background
November 23, 2023 | 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m

PD Dr. Cornelia Henschke (Technical University of Berlin) and Prof. Dr Stefan Sauerland (Institute for Quality and Efficiency in Health Care – IQWiG) explain using practical examples from medical technology the regulatory and organizational framework of the German healthcare system for benefit assessment:

What makes IQWiG tick? Introduction to evidence-based medicine, instruments and protocols Presentation of IQWiG, guiding principles and work steps of a benefit assessment, explanation of terms and processes of benefit assessment, special features of MedTech

Targeted are newcomers, more experienced product or innovation managers and – due to the high importance of benefit assessment in reimbursement issues – experts from clinical sciences, market access, regulatory and reimbursement. No previous knowledge is necessary.

Program, conditions and registration at: www.bvmed.de/nutzenbewertung2023

