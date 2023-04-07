Just as roots are essential for the health and stability of plants, feet – often forgotten and mistreated because they are hidden by footwear, especially during the cold season – are essential for our well-being. On this principle is based the foot reflexologya manual technique influenced by Traditional Chinese Medicine but centuries old, so much so that it seems it was already practiced in Egypt two thousand years before Christ, as evidenced by the pictorial representations of reflexological healing acts – plantar but also palmar – found on the sarcophagus of the pharaoh-doctor Ankhmahor, dating back to 2330 BC.

The purpose of reflexology is to mitigate disturbances by working on the so-called reflex zones precisely because, according to this school, on the foot you can read the reduced-scale mapping of each district of the body. Therefore, applying some pressure on each of these areas would help relieve tension it’s at rebalance the corresponding organ because, thanks to the inputs sent through the manipulation of the sole and the back, the nervous system would be stimulated and would activate a series of physiological responses that can be motor, glandular, visceral but also cerebral in nature. In doing so, the body is helped to develop its own defences, to alleviate numerous ailments and to activate the healing processes.

Foot reflexology: who invented it and when?

The topography of the reflex zones identified on the feet by professionals in the sector still presents some dissonance with respect to the different currents of thought, which is evident above all by comparing Eastern (more linked to the tradition of acupuncture) and Western theories. In fact, it is worth remembering that, at the beginning of the 20th century, the American doctor William Fitzgerald, inventor of the so-called zone therapy, established the division of the human body into ten longitudinal and vertical zones and demonstrated that the pressure exerted on a toe or on the sole had an analgesic effect that reverberated on one of the ten areas of the body: it is no coincidence that Fitzgerald used reflexology on several occasions and successfully in otorhinolaryngology operations.

Later, in the 1930s, her colleague Eunice Ingham perfected the identification of areas and defined a map in which all parts of the body are represented on the hands or feet; she is also owed the opening of the first school dedicated to reflexology which, although it has no diagnostic and medical claim in the strict sense, is instead valuable as a complementary therapy for the treatment of pain and all tension and inflammatory states that generate physical discomfort.

Benefits confirmed by science

Confirmation of the benefits of reflexology has come, over the years, from numerous studies, and the most recent ones were analyzed and commented on in 2022 in a cross-sectional survey carried out in Great Britain by Judith Whatley, researcher at the Cardiff School of Sport and Health Sciences from Cardiff Metropolitan University, together with colleagues Joanne Perkins of Swansea University, Wales, and Carol Samuel, of the University of Portsmouth, and published in the scientific journal Complementary Therapies in Clinical Practice.

In the study, which focuses on the mechanisms of action of this practice and also highlights the placebo effect, it is highlighted, for example, how reflexology can help in the treatment of insomnia, migraine and musculoskeletal pain, especially if chronic, and in the presence of fluid stasis where there is a slowdown in diuresis, also and above all because the reflexological treatment has a triple action, which concerns the nerve bundles, the muscle fibers and the dense network of lymphatic and blood vessels.

Foot reflexology: without contraindications

What can a reflexologist actually do (and not do), and what type of user can he help? «Reflexology is a practice that applies to people of any age: we even treat newborns, obviously with targeted, extremely soft acupressure. And since it acts to the benefit of the reaction capacities already present in the individual, this technique can be a valid support in case of specific problems”, he clarifies Ivana Cariddipresident of Firp (www.firp.it), the Italian Foot Reflexology Federation, founded in 1987 by Elipio Zamboni, the Italian pioneer of the discipline, with the aim of promoting the study and development of reflexology, but above all the training of operators according to a process which, in Firp, provides for 500 hours of learning and practice distributed over three levels, in line with the directives of the Lombardy Region for registration in the Registers of operators of the Region valid throughout the national territory.

«Reflexology, for example, is useful for relieving stress, it has a relaxing effect e it favors the normalization of the various systems of the organism, with a broad spectrum regenerating action. It is certainly a practice without contraindications and helps the person both in a preventive sense and as a support during other therapies. It is important to underline that plantar manipulation does not replace medical practice and does not have a diagnostic function, and that the good reflexologist never interferes with the therapy established by the specialist who is treating the patient”.

When should you avoid foot reflexology?

Hence the importance of contacting a professional who has undergone adequate training and who, above all, knows how to understand even when it is appropriate not to intervene on the feet, for example «in the presence of fungal infections, warts, grazes, blisters or circulatory pathologies of the lower limbs, such as phlebitis o varicose veinse di diabetic foot», warns the expert.

«Then there are situations in which, even in the absence of particular physical ailments, people request treatments to mitigate the anxiety, fear and tensions which in the last three years have increased the feeling of excessive tiredness, widespread pain, sleep disturbances and the perception of a worsening of one’s general state of well-being. A good plantar reflexology treatment, in these cases, helps to improve the overall circulation in the body and, moreover, stimulates the muscles and reduces their stiffness».

The appearance of the foot is revealing: pay attention to pain, colour, temperature

Generally speaking, acupressure pain in a reflex point indicates an alteration in the functionality of the corresponding organ, and this means that there is a voltage that alters its functioning. As for the colour, for example, «a healthy foot should always be of rosy color. If it is very red, it is necessary to calm the heart point, while if it tends to yellow it is good to stimulate the points of the Earth Element, such as the stomach and pancreas. Finally, if the tint turns bluish, it will be necessary to intervene on the points corresponding to the kidneys and heart ». Also there temperature it has a meaning, because «if the foot is too hot, the liver point should be treated, if, on the contrary, it is too cold, the kidney and heart points should be stimulated».

Dry feet “may suggest a problem in terms of tissue oxygenation, which calls for an intervention on the organ of respiration”, and wet and malodorous ones “often signal stomach, liver and pancreas dysfunctions, while if they ooze during stimulation, they will sedate the adrenals, stimulating the kidney area». Finally, if the foot is too hard (or “full”), “it is necessary to treat the point of the liver, but if it is soft and spongy (or “empty”), there will be work to be done at the level of the kidneys”. And the calluses? «For Traditional Chinese Medicine they are a symptom of withheld emotions and reveal a chronic imbalance of the organ represented in that reflected area. In oriental reflexology maps, the first toe is connected with the emotion of joy, the second with worry, the third is connected with sadness. The fourth, on the other hand, is the finger of anger and the fifth is connected to fear ».

The do-it-yourself exercise inspired by plantar reflexology

Massaging your feet is certainly a healthy habit, as well as being careful to wear comfortable shoes (not too pointed and with medium heels, between four and five centimeters) and indulge in a footbath more often, perhaps placing rounded pebbles on the bottom of the basin on which to rub the fingers and the sole. For those who want to practice an effective self-massage to be performed preferably in the evening before going to sleep, and who are inspired by (but do not replace) foot reflexology, the steps are simple.

«First of all you have to sit comfortably, bend your left leg and rest it on your right thigh, and then proceed with a light massage along the entire length of the foot, including the toes and heels, perhaps with the help of an oil or a cream», he says Ivana Cariddi, president of the Italian Foot Reflexology Federation. After the first phase, which has a relaxing action, “it is possible to continue with a more vigorous massage, then the maneuver is repeated with the other foot too: all for about ten minutes”.

Reactivate the circulation of the legs

With the acupressure mat

For a daily plantar treatment, the acupressure mat: it is a mat covered with thousands of hypoallergenic plastic micro-tips which, when placed in contact with the soles of the feet (bare), reactivate the peripheral circulation and help reduce tiredness and swelling of the lower limbs, with an appreciable warming action for those who suffer from cold in the extremities. Positioning yourself on these surfaces for 10-15 minutes a day, raising and lowering your feet as if to simulate walking, can actually help massage the so-called Lejars insole, «the rich vascular network located between the epidermis of the plant and the overlying bone, and composed of a dense network of veins, capillaries, muscles and tendons», explains Ivana Cariddi, president of the Italian Foot Reflexology Federation.

«This area of ​​the feet acts like a kind of second heart because, with each step, it works like a pump that pushes venous blood towards the upper part of the body. It is therefore useful to stimulate yourself correctly, but always remembering that such an exercise can never replace the intervention of the reflexologist, who uses a technique developed over years of study and is the only professional capable of developing a path on the specific needs of the person in front of him”.

With slippers

Following the same principle of the studded mat created by Om Mokshananda, nickname of a Swedish physiotherapist who invented the famous Shakti Mat, whose health benefits have also been confirmed by specific research conducted at the Kaohsiung Medical University College of Nursing in Kaohsiung, Taiwan, have also been developed acupressure slippers to wear around the house (found in health care stores and online): the first contacts with the tips may seem destabilizing but, as you get used to it, the discomfort will subside and the time of use may be prolonged. All to the benefit of the well-being of feet and legs.

