benefits for body and mind

Summer is the ideal time to take care of your body and engage in physical activity. A summer morning workout offers many benefits, including a cooler temperature and a sense of energy to better face the day. In this article, we will explore the best early morning workout in the summer, ideal for beginners who want to stay active and fit during the summer season.

Figure 1 – Fight the summer heat with the best early morning workout program

The benefits of morning training in the summer period

Exercising in the morning has numerous benefits for overall health and well-being. Here are some of the reasons why exercising early in the morning can make a difference:

Mood improvement: Physical activity in the morning stimulates the production of endorphins, chemicals that improve mood and promote a feeling of general well-being.

Increased energy: Starting the day with a workout activates the body and provides an energy boost that can last throughout the day.

Better stress management: Morning physical activity helps reduce stress and anxiety, allowing you to face daily challenges in a more balanced way.

Metabolism promotion: Exercising in the morning speeds up your metabolism, allowing your body to burn calories more efficiently throughout the day.

Better sleep quality: Exercising in the morning can improve the quality of your night’s sleep, promoting proper rest and recovery.

The ideal morning workout schedule

Here is a complete workout program to follow in the early morning during the summer:

1. Warm up (5-10 minutes)

Start your workout with a light warm-up, such as a short walk, dynamic stretching, or range-of-motion exercises. This prepares the body for the next physical activity and reduces the risk of injury.

2. Cardio (20-30 minutes)

Cardio is an essential element of your morning workout. You can choose between several options:

Running outdoors: Go for a light jog or brisk walk for 20-30 minutes in your favorite area. Remember to wear appropriate clothing and protect yourself from the sun with sunscreen.

Cycling: If you prefer cycling, go out on your bike for an hour or explore new scenic roads and routes. Make sure you wear a helmet and comply with road safety regulations.

Skipping: If you prefer to exercise at home, try skipping for 15-20 minutes. This calorie-burning exercise is a fun and intense alternative for stimulating your heart and muscles. 3. Strength exercises (20-30 minutes)

Strength exercises are essential for developing strong and toned muscles. You can do a combination of full-body exercises or focus on specific muscle groups. Here are some examples:

Squat: Do 3 sets of 10-12 repetitions of squats to train the lower limbs and glutes.

Push-up: Perform 3 sets of 8-10 push-ups to work your chest, shoulders and triceps.

Plank: Hold the plank for at least 30 seconds to strengthen your abs and improve core stability.

You lunge: Perform 3 sets of 10-12 lunges to work your legs and glutes. 4. Stretch and recovery (10-15 minutes)

Finish your workout with some stretching exercises to relax your muscles and aid recovery. Focus primarily on the body parts you trained during the session.

Conclusion

An early morning workout during the summer is an excellent way to stay active, improve your fitness, and enjoy the benefits that exercise can offer. Follow the proposed training program, adapting it to your needs and physical abilities. Remember to listen to your body, maintain a balanced diet, and stay hydrated properly while exercising. Always consult a qualified professional before starting a new exercise program.

