There are studies and opinions of distinguished doctors according to which fast walking makes you lose weight and is more suitable than running. In fact, as the cardiologist Flavio Doni, who is also a marathon runner and is responsible for the Marathon Center at Palazzo della Salute-Wellness Clinic in Milan, explained to us, while running mainly uses sugars, while fast walking is consumed above all the fat and therefore the loss of fat mass is more pronounced. This reduction in fat mass then has positive effects on the heart, let’s see why.