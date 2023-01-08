Walking is good at all ages, a quiet walk helps to relax body and mind, but if you want to get even more benefits, you should start practicing the fast walk.

If you don’t like engaging in complex sporting activities or you don’t have time to join the gym and train, you can find an excellent compromise in brisk walking.

Some studies have shown that people who walk fast and for a long time have a lower risk of cardiovascular pathologies.

Also, when done right, this exercise has the same benefits of jogging for fat burningbut with a reduced impact on the joints.

Brisk walking brings the heart rate at a moderate intensity, sufficient to bring various benefits to the body. Let’s see which ones.

Promotes weight loss

Anyone who is following a diet or a balanced diet benefits greatly from brisk walking, because helps burn much more calories and to improve endurance.

It is a very pleasant exercise, which does not require the same efforts as the gym, but which helps to increase the metabolism, burn more and consolidate the results obtained in weight loss.

Strengthen your muscles

Brisk walking contributes toincrease in muscle strengthespecially the leg and abdominal muscles.

It is very suitable for those who have stopped due to accidents or injuries, a simple and light workout to work, little by little, on muscle strengthening.

It’s very good for bones

Walking is a gentle exercise that does not create pressure on the jointsfor this reason, it is also indicated for those with arthritis problems.

Fast walking has more impact but not like running. It can be a good compromise, it is important to evaluate the starting conditions. But in most cases make the strongest bones and slows the progression of osteoporosis.

Reduces stress

A walk in the open area, perhaps in the greenery, helps clear your mind and reduce stress. When you walk, you put thoughts and problems aside and focus on what is around you.

A brisk walk in a park frees you from the claustrophobic atmosphere of your home and office and gives you a feeling of lightness and renewal.

It can be done at any time

Walking is comfortableyou can decide to do it at any time of the day, even in the evening after work.

It’s an activity that easily integrates into your daily routine, you choose how much time to dedicate to it.

