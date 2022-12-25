Apparently consuming peanuts, almonds, pistachios and peanuts would bring health benefits. Let’s find out the benefits of dried fruit.

As per tradition, during the Christmas holidays, peanuts, almonds, pistachios and peanuts cannot be missing from Italian tables.

It is a well-established habit, which is repeated in the homes of millions of Italians every Christmas. Contrary to what one might believe, dried fruit would do consumed periodically during the year.

It seems, in fact, that it is rich in nutrients, minerals and vitamins that are good for the cardiovascular system and beyond.

Let’s discover all the benefits associated with the consumption of dried fruit.

The benefits of dried fruit: the cardiovascular system thanks

Consuming dried fruit periodically and in moderation can be particularly beneficial for our body.

Apparently, the moderate consumption of hazelnuts, almonds and pistachios would be an important one energy source, so much so that it is also recommended for those who carry out intense sports activities.

Dried fruit is also great for vegetarians and vegans. In fact, a few grams of peanuts, almonds and hazelnuts are enough to obtain the right amount of protein of vegetable origin and amino acids. Although, it must be said, the amount of protein present in dried fruit is never comparable to that of animal origin.

However, some studies have confirmed that moderate consumption of nuts contributes to lower bad cholesterol levels.

High cholesterol: a big risk

In the Western world, high cholesterol levels are a of the leading causes of death. After all, cholesterol, i.e. the fat in the blood, causes strain on the cardiovascular system rather serious consequences.

It must be said that, in most cases, high cholesterol levels depend more on genetic conditions and lifestyles than on diet.

In any case, take care of the power supply definitely the first step to reduce risk of problems with cholesterol.

Some studies have shown that moderate intake of dried fruit, thanks to the presence of essential vitamins and minerals, helps reduce bad cholesterol levels. But, at the same time, a daily consumption of these small health allies would help increase good cholesterol levels.

After all, cholesterol is a substance produced by our body and performs various fundamental functions: it regulates the endocrine system, favors the absorption of vitamin D and contributes to the formation of the cell membrane.

In short, cholesterol, in itself, is not a sworn enemy. However, when cholesterol levels rise, the plaque buildup in the arteries and of the main blood vessels, with the consequent fatigue of the entire cardiovascular system.

I study

The study conducted on dried fruit was commented by the dietician Emanuela Russo, of the National Institute for the treatment of obesity.

The doctor confirmed that inside the dried fruit there are large quantities of magnesium, phosphorus and potassium. Furthermore, nuts contribute to a reduced intake of carbohydrates but, at the same time, introduce them into the body polyunsaturated fatty acids such as Omega 3 and Omega 6: important for the health of the cardiovascular system.

However, attention must be paid to the calories introduced with the intake of dried fruit. Apparently, 100 g of the food contains about 500-600 calories. For this reason, overweight people should limit themselves to one consumption of about 25-30 grams per day.