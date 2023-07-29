Benefits of lemon, the Italian super food

I benefits of lemon they are many and promising. It can be harvested all year round, which makes it possible to always find it fresh for sale. “Bitter orange prevails in the dietary and culinary literature, while lemon remains hidden until the advanced modern age,” he says. Laura Prosperian expert in the history of food, as well as coordinator and professor of the Food and Society master’s degree at the University of Milan-Bicocca.

«It was James Lind who decreed the success of this fruit. In 1747, the Scottish doctor demonstrated, through an experiment, that lemon juice was able to prevent and treat scurvy. It is a disease caused by vitamin C deficiency suffered by sailors who, during long ship voyages, did not have fresh fruit and vegetables. The discovery greatly expanded the Italian market, and Sicilian in particular, of these citrus fruits, which began to be in great demand by the British navy and other clients».

Benefits of lemon: vitamins, mineral salts and antioxidants

From the 18th century onwards, this fruit began to be used more and more. Its healthy virtues have been known and appreciated, to the point of being today considered a super food. Composed of almost 90% water and a modest content of simple sugars (fructose) and fibers (particularly pectin), it contains:

The caloric intake is negligible, which is around 11 calories per 100 grams. It owes its intense yellow color to bioflavonoids, compounds that contain flavone, a natural pigment that gives the golden hue. There is also a variety of red lemon, whose juice is sweeter.

Lemon should always be used raw

“Like oranges, lemons are rich in vitamin C,” she says Enzo Spisni, who directs the Laboratory of Translational Physiology and Nutrition of the Department of Biological, Geological and Environmental Sciences of the University of Bologna. “It is essential for strengthen the immune system e form collagen, a protein useful for preventing skin aging and promoting the healing of wounds and burns. Furthermore, counteracts anemiafacilitating the absorption by the intestine of the so-called non-heme iron, contained above all in foods of vegetable origin, but also in meat and fish”.

That’s why, to assimilate the mineral, a splash of lemon on spinach, rocket and legumes certainly doesn’t hurt. To keep the intake of vitamin C unchanged, the advice is to always use the citrus juice raw, because the heat disperses the precious micronutrient. Being an excellent flavor enhancer, lemon also allows you to eliminate or reduce the addition of salt, to the benefit of health.

Benefits of lemon: the antimicrobial importance of citric acid

Another characteristic component of this super food is thecitric acid. It is an antimicrobial present in the pulp capable of fight bacteriasuch as strep throat. This bacterium, once it reaches our intestines, is positioned inside small niches, called biofilms, where even antibiotics struggle to penetrate. Precisely due to the presence of this acid, lemons have a very low pH, capable of inactivating the enzymes (polyphenol oxidases) responsible for the typical browning that appears on peeled vegetables left in contact with the air.

Here then a few drops of juice are enough for prevent darkening that peeps out on cut apples, pears or artichokes. Citric acid is also essential in marinating, a process that denatures the proteins present in meat and fish, making them more tender and juicy. Finally, it is precisely the high concentration of this substance that makes a nice lemon juice particularly fresh and thirst-quenching.

How to make a perfect lemonade

A super lemonade is obtained by boiling the strictly untreated lemon peels in a little water for 5 minutes and adding, as soon as the liquid has cooled down, the squeezed juice and a pinch of sodium bicarbonate, a salt capable to neutralize the acidity of citric acid. «The chemical reaction, which manifests itself in the form of bubbles and foam generates sodium citrate. It is a non-acidic compound which makes the drink also suitable for those suffering from heartburn or gastritis».

The benefits of lemon: the secrets of the zest

Another important substance contained in citrus fruit is limonene. It is an oily compound of the terpene family, present in the vesicles of the peel, which it boasts antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties. «This molecule is only partially assimilated by the body. The rest remains in the intestine, where, coming into contact with the microbiota, it counteracts the chronic inflammation related to metabolic syndrome», continued Spisni.

A study published in 2021 on Pharmaceutics and conducted by Spisni and his group of researchers on obese mice demonstrated that the administration of limonene for 84 consecutive days improved the microbiota of rodents to the point of increasing their metabolism, thus counteracting the deleterious effects of an unbalanced and rich in lipids.

Lemon and cancer

In particular, the experts observed that the mice that took the substance were leaner and accumulated less fat inside the liver than the animals that did not receive it. A similar study on patients is currently underway at the University of Bologna. Various experiments around the world are also investigating the anticancer properties of the molecule.

A study published in 2013 on Cancer Prevention Research was conducted by researchers at the Arizona Cancer Center in the United States. The researchers analyzed data from 43 women with breast cancer who took two grams of limonene daily for two to six weeks. The results showed that the compound was distributed in the breast tissue, limiting the proliferation of cancer cells. Further research, carried out on mice, has shown that the molecule is able to slow down the expansion of pancreatic, stomach, colon, skin and liver cancer. It would also be able to reduce the formation and progression of tumors in animals exposed to carcinogens.

Lemon: how to choose it

To make the most of all the benefits of lemons, it is important to choose them carefully on the greengrocer’s counter or in the supermarket. A good lemon should be gardenwith a peel not dryuniform in color and without spots. In addition, it should have a pleasant scent. Otherwise, the risk is that the permanence in the warehouse, prolonged transport, early harvesting or maturation in the cells have compromised its quality.

It’s a good habit always read the labels or the signs displayed on the boxes. It is mandatory to indicate any treatments to which the lemons have been subjected. After harvesting, to avoid mould, these citrus fruits can be treated with chemical substances or preservatives, such as antifungals or waxes, which make the peel inedible and, therefore, unusable. To play it safe better to always opt for organic lemons, which do not receive coating substances or pesticides. Once purchased, the fruit can be kept at room temperature for about two weeks and in the fridge for up to six.

