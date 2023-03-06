Oats are one of the healthiest grains out there, because it is characterized by a higher protein content than the others (about 11%) and also by an optimal ratio of essential amino acids: lysine, tryptophan.

The energy properties are determined by the presence of fats (6.9%), carbohydrates (65%), fibers (2.8%). Oats also contain vitamins B1, B2, B6, PP and provitamin A. The set of minerals consists of phosphorus, potassium, magnesium, iron and silicon.

In detail what are the properties of oats, the benefits and contraindications? Find out in the in-depth analysis.

What are the benefits of oats

The therapeutic effect of oat-based preparations has been known for centuries. Oat grains contain polyphenols That normalize blood sugar and cholesterol levels.

A decoction of these cereals can be used to treat anemia, liver disease, throat, heart arrhythmia.

Eat oats reduces the risk of cardiovascular disease in the elderly with obesity, it prevents blood clots in ischemic heart disease, hypertension and thrombophlebitis, and helps against diabetes.

Eating oats every day also reduces the risk of upper respiratory infections caused by exercise stress.

Excellent for those suffering from celiac disease, gluten intolerance, diabetes (because it does not cause insulin peaks), and thanks to the fibers it is excellent for those suffering from constipation.

What are the nutritional values ​​of oats

But what are the nutritional values, in detail, of oats? Here they are listed in this table:

Element Quantity per 100 g Calorie 389 kcal Carbohydrates 66 gr Grassi 7 gr Cholesterol 0 gr Protein 14 gr Sugars 16 gr Phosphorus 523 mg Magnesium 177 mg Ferro 4,7 mg Copper 0,6 mg Zinc 4 mg

Oat grains contain 60-70% starch, along with other carbohydrates. 14% is made up of protein and 7% is fat. In addition, oats contain B group vitamins, enzymes, mineral salts, such as calcium and phosphorus, trace elements and avenin, a substance that manages to tone upto provide a lot of energy and keep the nervous system in balance.

Oats are easily digestiblefor this reason it is also indicated for those suffering from gastritis or colitis.

What are the properties of oats

Oats are a cereal with numerous beneficial properties for the human body. It is capable of providing numerous health benefits, ranging from aiding in cholesterol regulation, to preventing cardiovascular disease and aiding in weight management. Let’s find out all the properties of oats together.

Properties for the intestine

Oats contain many fibers (many more than other cereals) therefore it is indicated for all those who suffer from intestinal problems; in fact, this gluten-free cereal improves evacuation and aids digestion. It can also be eaten by those suffering from gastritis and gastroesophageal reflux.

Anticancer properties

Particularly important are some compounds contained in oats: gli avenantramidi. These are anti-inflammatories, which are able to protect the body from tumors, because they prevent the reproduction of cancer cells.

Slimming properties

The slimming properties of oats are well known. Rolled oats and oatmeal can be included in a diet, with the aim of keep weight under control bodily.

After consumption of this cereal, it remains for a long time a sense of satiety and this is certainly an advantage for those who follow a diet. Furthermore, the percentage of carbohydrates is lower than in other types of cereals.

Properties for coeliacs

As already specified, oats are a gluten-free cerealtherefore suitable for all those who suffer from celiac disease or gluten intolerance.

Oatmeal can be used instead of the traditional one for the preparation of pizzas, wraps or desserts naturally free of the allergenic protein.

Property for vegetarians

Oats are valuable for vegans and vegetarians, as an excellent source of quality and highly digestible proteins (it contains up to 14%) and amino acids.

Antidepressant properties

Oat protein is also rich in tryptophan, a precursor to serotonin, a hormone known to regulate mood and prevent depression.

Anti-cholesterol and anti-diabetic properties

Oat grains contain polyphenols that normalize blood sugar and cholesterol levels.

Contraindications and side effects of oats

If eaten every day, oats can yield in some cases intestinal gas, which causes abdominal bloating. This is why it is very useful to get the body used to gradually introducing a large amount of fiber.

Itching and rashes occur in only 2% of cases.

Extractive compounds leaching from peels and grains into a brew can cause excessive sweating and drowsiness. Caution for people who have had surgery to remove the gallbladder, as excessive use of decoctions and jellies can cause bile to spill into the stomach.

Particular attention must also be paid by sufferers of nickel allergyas oats may not be tolerated. Green light, however, as we have already said, for those suffering from celiac disease or gluten intolerance since oats do not have them.

We have therefore seen that oats are a food with multiple beneficial properties for our body, ranging from cholesterol regulation, to the prevention of cardiovascular diseases, up to the management of body weight.

Thanks to its versatility, it is possible to introduce oats into one’s diet in many different ways, making it one of the most appreciated foods by those who want to eat healthily and not give up on taste.