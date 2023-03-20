Have you ever tried creating a heather garden against weeds? Such a garden has many advantages. Heather plants are the ideal plants for low-maintenance gardens and they add color to the garden all year round. There are both winter/spring and summer/autumn flowering varieties and many different foliage colors, e.g. B. red, orange, yellow and silver. And, of course, heather plants suppress weeds, which is a benefit to any gardener.

Which plants are suitable?

Heather plants bloom in different colors and at different times, giving your garden a colorful look all year round. There are some typical heather species that you can grow in the garden: gray heather (Erica cinera), English heather (Erica x darleyensis), Cornwall heather (Erica vagans), snow heather (Erica carnea), bell heather (Erica tetralix), common heather (Calluna vulgaris). ) and Irish heather (Daboecia cantabrica).

How do you plant heather?

Planting is very easy. Loosen the soil before planting. Dig holes twice the width of each plant’s root ball to allow the roots to spread. After removing each heather plant from its pot, carefully pull out the roots and spread them out in the planting hole. Heather plants should be planted deep with the lower foliage level with the soil surface.

Where to create a heath garden against weeds?

Heather is best planted in beds entirely devoted to itself. Plant heather in open areas, along paths or on slopes. They are well suited to coastal gardens as they tolerate salt spray well and to rock gardens as they require similarly acidic soils. Avoid planting in dry locations, under trees or in areas exposed to harsh winter winds, as heather, being an evergreen, suffers from dehydration.

How much sun do heather plants need?

A heather garden against weeds should be laid out so that it is in the shade for all or most of the day. If possible, place your heather plants so that the main view is towards the south, as the deciduous heathers always come into their own on their south side. It is best to plant the heather plants in a spot where they get more than 6 hours of sun a day and in the shade in the afternoons in warmer areas. Be careful not to get too much shade or the blooms will be sparse.

What soil do the flowers need?

Erika needs an acidic soil that is as moist as possible, but not too wet. They also tolerate very poor, rocky soils, but acidity is important. Yellow leaves mean the soil pH is not acidic enough for the plants.

If you have heavy clay soil, either double-dig the soil (up to 2 spades deep) and work in plenty of peat or heather compost with one-third sand or grit to improve drainage. This creates a free-draining, acidic soil. Too acidic soil can lead to root and stem rot or fungal diseases.

distances between plants

Air circulation is essential for plant growth, so heather plants must be spaced to allow for good air circulation. A good trick is to multiply the square footage of the planting area by 0.44 to work out how many heather plants you need. If you work in meters, you should plan for 5 plants per square meter. When planting heather as part of a rock garden, use no more than 1 conifer or shrub per 5 square meters.

What care does heather need?

Initial pruning will benefit newly planted flowers. This promotes bushy growth. Watering should be regular for the first 3 months so you keep the soil moist.

Apply a layer of bark, peat or heather compost mulch annually to suppress weeds. Fertilize once when planting with Erika plant fertilizer. After that, no further fertilization is usually required. The addition of some non-flammable fertilizer mixed into the potting soil will encourage new root growth. After planting, mulch the base of the heather plants with acidic organic material such as leaves, pine straw, or peat moss. So you can take good care of the heather garden against weeds.